La Salle-Peru linemen getting used to new blocking scheme

In the offseason, Adam Lane and his La Salle-Peru teammates learned they were facing a big change this fall.

After running the triple-option for six seasons, the Cavaliers are moving to a gap scheme offense, which means big changes for Lane and the other offensive linemen.

“Senior year changing it up is a little bit strange, but it grew on us,” Lane said.

With the new offensive scheme, which is designed to give the Cavs a more balanced attack, L-P coach Jose Medina said it will be more crucial for the linemen to know their jobs.

“It’s a lot different, and I think it’s really going to help us win some games this year.” — Adam Lane, La Salle-Peru senior

“It’s a little different as far as they have to know their assignments, and they have to do it,” Medina said. “I’m not saying in past years that they didn’t have to know it, but there’s less triple teams on a single guy. Now you’re going to be blocking one-on-one or double team into the linebackers and things. Basically, it boils down to them communicating and understanding what blocking assignments they have.”

The linemen will look at the defensive alignment and determine blocking assignments off that with the center, which will be returning senior Ty Terzick, making the calls.

“They have rules that they go through as they call out the front and the formations and linebackers and stuff,” Medina said. “Based on what the defense gives us, the kids are learning, ‘OK, we’re going to block these two guys or get a double team here, go to Mike,’ things like that. The biggest thing is communication and understanding who they have to block. That’s the key to our blocking assignments.”

Lane said the new blocking scheme requires more of a mental game from the linemen.

“It’s a lot more strategic, I’d say,” Lane said. “It’s head placement, hip placement, foot placement, footwork, trying to get in the right position to make some holes for our backs.

“You have to read the defense on this. [It’s based on] how they line up and how they react to the play.”

The Cavs began implementing their new offense in June and worked on it throughout summer activities.

“It was a little bit challenging at first, but now I think we’re getting there. We’re getting it down. Right now, we’ve probably looked the best we’ve looked.”

While forcing the linemen to be more strategic, the new scheme also will require the linemen to pass block more after L-P averaged less than 10 pass attempts per game last season.

“It’s going to be really nice,” Lane said. “I’ve always wanted to pass block. For a lineman, it’s a lot easier, to be honest. You can step back, read the defense, see where he’s going and react to that. It should be a lot easier to block, give our quarterback some time to throw the ball and get it into the right hands.”

The Cavs hope the more balanced offense will help them score more points – after averaging 19.3 points per game last season – and win more games after winning five in each of the past three full seasons.

“I really do like it,” Lane said. “It’s a lot different, and I think it’s really going to help us win some games this year.”