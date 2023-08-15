Waleed Johnson, Plano pointing to fast start as key to return to playoffs

PLANO – Plano’s players and coaches alike are preaching the same message when looking ahead to the season.

A fast start is critical to a big finish.

The Reapers last year dropped five of their last six games to finish 3-6, and missed out on back-to-back playoff appearances. But a one-point loss to Ottawa in last year’s season opener is the one that seems to still sting.

“When you have that first loss it kind of demoralizes a team, especially when it’s a win you think you should have had,” Plano senior running back Waleed Johnson said. “We need to get that first win before we get to some of those tougher opponents.”

Johnson, an honorable mention Class 4A all-stater last year in his first season as Plano’s lead back, is a big reason why the Reapers are optimistic they can return to the postseason.

The Plano speedster ran for 1,285 yards as a junior, with 17 catches for 235 yards and 16 total touchdowns. Johnson noted that this year the Reapers will be unveiling a new offense. While he wouldn’t show his cards on just what that revamped offense will look like, it’s no secret that Plano coach Rick Ponx would like to get Johnson touches in space.

“Everybody knows he’s talented, but you can’t just turn around and hand him the ball because everybody will be keying on him,” Ponx said. “He has to have the ball in his hands but you can’t just give it to him. We want to use Waleed to create opportunities for other people and then figure out a way to get him the ball in space so he’s not nine yards deep. He has to get the ball with room to move because he’s a shifty kid. One-on-one, with one tackle to break, I like our chances.”

Johnson sounds ready for a heavy workload. He kept in shape by playing basketball and running track, and stayed busy over the summer.

“I’ve been doing a lot of strength training, footwork drills, speed training on those hills,” Johnson said. “I’m going to be all over the place since sophomore year. Wherever coach wants me to be, wherever I fit, I go.”

Johnson is one of two third-year varsity players Plano will be counting on to lead.

Armando Martinez, a quarterback and linebacker, threw for 950 yards and six touchdowns as a junior and will be back for double duty.

“Armando, he’s a smart player,” Ponx said. “The last two years we brought him up and put him in that role as a sophomore so he would be ready for this year as a senior. We knew we had Sam [Sifuentes] before that Armando could learn from. He watched film, he understands and he is very easy to coach. He takes what you teach him and applies it. Having a smart quarterback is critical.”

Plano High School football practice Armando Martinez looks for a receiver while rolling out at Plano High School football practice. August 9, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

His experiences no doubt have Martinez prepared for the upcoming season.

“I’m a lot better this year, more composed,” Martinez said. “Last year, my first season starting, I was a little anxious. This year I’m more confident in myself.”

Martinez, senior Logan Scheich and junior Kaiden Schimandle make up a linebacking corps that Ponx is feeling pretty good about. Plano graduated three starters along both lines, but seniors Arik Harrelson and Mario Melendez are back and Ponx said the Reapers have some juniors stepping in on the defensive side that are bigger than the Reapers have had in recent seasons.

Plano is not particularly deep, even with 24 seniors making up a 42-man varsity roster, so it will be crucial to avoid the injuries that plagued the Reapers throughout last season. Plano opens its season Aug. 25 at home against Ottawa.

“The key thing for us is to stay healthy and get off to a good start,” Ponx said. “Last year we stumbled at Ottawa, lost 13-12, had an opportunity to win that game. If we don’t stub our toe last year might have been different. We get a good start, go to Manteno, then Week 3 against Sandwich. We’re looking at the first third of the season, for us to be successful is 3-0. If we do that we are back in the driver’s seat. We still have to win games but confidence will be high and carry through.”

Johnson plans to play at the next level, but he knows that the clock is ticking on the opportunity to make his mark on the Plano program.

He doesn’t want to miss that chance.

“It’s always the goal to get to the playoffs, and being a senior this is my last opportunity to do it for my team,” Johnson said. “We have the opportunity. As long as we come out with energy and execute our stuff I think we can win a lot of games.”