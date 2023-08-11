York’s expectations remain sky-high coming off historic season

There’s been plenty of changes for York’s football program since the end of last season.

The quarterback position is wide open, unlike the past two years when Matt Vezza guided the program on a historic run. The defense lost several key standouts, including linebacker Evan Grazzini and defensive end Ashton Nawrocki from last season’s Class 8A semifinalist team.

But York football coach Mike Fitzgerald said the vibe around the program remains upbeat and positive.

“The expectations and approach hasn’t changed too much this year compared to last year,” Fitzgerald said. “Our approach has always been to focus on getting better every day to give ourselves the best chance and maximize our potential and this group has been doing it since January. These guys have been in the weight room since January and have shown a tremendous commitment to their goals this offseason, so the excitement is very high and these guys are itching to have all that hard work tested on the field.

“I think the one thing last year brought to this group is more confidence and even a stronger belief, because they experienced what it took to make that run. These guys saw the type of consistent preparation, teamwork, attitude and attention to detail that is needed to make a run at the state championship. It’s one thing to talk about what is needed but for them to have that experience, I think it helps them believe in what we are doing and trying to emphasize on a daily basis.”

Of course, the glaring question surrounding the program – besides if the Dukes can sustain their recent run of success – is the quarterback position. Vezza was a do-it-all player, providing motivation, leadership and many intangibles, along with big-play running and passing production.

Fitzgerald said senior quarterback Sean Winton has shown the ability to lead the offense, but juniors Bruno Massel and Adam Yue have shined in the summer and first few days of fall practice.

“The quarterback competition has been great this summer and they have done a great job working together and making each other better,” Fitzgerald said. “Sean Winton has really demonstrated a good understanding of the offense and has great pocket presence, accuracy and the arm strength to make all the throws on the field. He is a very instinctive player that loves to compete. Bruno Massel and Adam Yue have pushed him all summer and have made great strides themselves. Bruno commands the offense well and is extremely athletic, and Adam is a very cerebral player that also understands the offense and can make all the throws.”

York Head Coach Mike Fitzgerald wirls with some of his team during practice at the Elmhurst school on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

Senior offensive lineman Colin Cushing said Winton is a player to watch in the West Suburban Silver this season.

“Obviously, Matt was an outstanding player and a great leader, so it’s different in practice this year,” Cushing said. “But Sean Winton has done a great job filling in his shoes. He’s got a lot of energy and enthusiasm in practice and is a top-notch athlete, so while it’s tough losing a quarterback like Vezza, the team feels confident with Winton as our guy.”

Cushing admitted the team is driven to erase the sting from last season’s 30-3 defeat to Loyola in an 8A semifinal.

“Last year was the best season in school history, so not only do we have a lot to live up to, we also know it’s possible to go even further,” Cushing said.

York senior linebacker Joey Maucieri said the returnees gained a valuable perspective in the role of a program leader from last year’s seniors.

“We had some great players last year and being able to be on the field with them was an amazing experience,” Maucieri said. “I was able to learn from the older guys what it takes to be a successful player on a good team. Everyone’s excited to get the season going. We had a great year last year and we hope to keep it moving in the same direction. The team was extremely committed and worked super hard this offseason and summer.”

York’s Cole Ostendorf runs a drill during practice at the Elmhurst school on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

Senior linebacker Cole Ostendorf said the 2023 team includes some new faces, but the returnees are ready for the challenge of returning to the playoffs after last season’s 12-1 record.

“The vibe around the program is very enthusiastic and excited about finishing what we started last year,” Ostendorf said. “The defense is looking great. I’m excited to see how we stack up to what we were able to accomplish last year.”