Oswego East’s Christian Martyn more than ready to take on multiple roles

OSWEGO – Christian Martyn has manned many positions at Oswego East.

A running back his whole life, Martyn played exclusively defense as a freshman. He got time at running back after being moved up to varsity late in his sophomore year. Last season, Martyn plugged in on both sides of the ball.

That’s just fine with Martyn, a multi-sport athlete who also plays baseball.

“I’ve grown up playing multiple positions my whole life,” Martyn said. “My dad was my coach. Growing up he was hard on me. I’ve always been able to look at the playbook and had an understanding of it, and have been able to adjust accordingly.”

Martyn anticipates more of the same this fall for Oswego East, which is coming off a 5-5 season and the program’s seventh consecutive playoff appearance.

Martyn could line up at all three linebacker positions and will also be playing a little bit of free safety down in the box, what the Wolves call their “star” position. That requires skill, and also necessitates a high football IQ to absorb multiple responsibilities.

“I’m going to be playing all over the field,” Martyn said, “so understanding assignments, what other’s roles are at different positions, I need to be able to understand assignments and what everybody is doing instead of just my responsibility so I can be a leader and coach them up.”

Oswego East football practice Christian Martyn lifts a teammate during tackling drills at Oswego East football practice. August 8, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Martyn last season filled in at running back when Oshobi Odior and Tyler Bibbs went down with injuries and put up a couple 100-yard games.

He does it with a style that’s more steak than sizzle.

“He’s just a hard-nosed kid,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “He’s fast enough to run away from people, he’s not really a guy that will juke people but he can make a guy miss. He’ll get you those extra yards. He’s a fall forward type kid.”

“I’m a running back that goes straight north and south, downhill,” Martyn said. “I’m not going to be showing too many moves but trying to move the football down the field. I put my head down and try to get those yards for my offense.”

Oswego East will be showcasing a different look this season, with dual threat quarterback Tre Jones and battering ram back Odior having graduated.

Senior Armon Holmes and sophomore Niko Villacci have both been getting reps at quarterback this summer.

“I think we will be a little more versatile offensively than last year,” LeBlanc said. “Coming into last year we knew we would ride Tre and Oshobi. With us not having that quote, unquote ‘guy,” we’ll do a better job of spreading things around.”

Oswego East does have the luxury of bringing back five offensive linemen with varsity experience.

Four starters return – Western Michigan commit Zac Clarke, Army recruit Tim Savchuk, William Chen and Timothy Zywicki – while senior Marco Bellanca started three games at left guard as a sophomore. Aiden Moriarty, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound SIU recruit, fills out the line at tight end.

“It’s huge” LeBlanc said. “We’ll kind of lean on those guys early.”

Defensively, senior Andrew Wiggins is moving from cornerback to linebacker, a position switch that he welcomes with open arms and a healthy dose of attitude.

He’s prepared for the move with double duty daily in the weight room and eating right to gain muscle and maintain it.

“I’m more comfortable here, more of a hitter – I like to lay that wood,” Wiggins said. “I’ve got to be more sound in the middle of the field, be more physical, handle receivers and come to the line of scrimmage and make some plays.”

Oswego East football practice Head coach Tyson LeBlanc addresses the team after Oswego East football practice. August 8, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

That kind of position switch is common for Oswego East’s defense, which also brings back experience in Dawson McCullum, Manny Howard and Jerome Jackson.

“That’s kind of the progression for us, with kids like [Wiggins] who are good enough to be on the field as a junior and end up being back-end guys, not quite as strong or big,” LeBlanc said. “He put the work in, and put the weight on. He probably wasn’t a corner, but we played him there last year because of his athleticism.”

Wiggins is eager to break Oswego East’s “curse” of 5-4 from recent seasons. While the Wolves have made seven consecutive playoff appearances, they only have one postseason win over that stretch. Oswego East more often than not has been on the road to start the playoffs, like last year’s 31-10 first-round loss at York.

“We’re trying to break that kind of a curse we’ve had over the years, get a better seed so we can go farther in the playoffs,” Wiggins said. “It’s all about accountability, making sure everybody is locked in. That starts in the summer time.”

“The reality of it is our schedule, there are no weeks off, no bye weeks. That makes it difficult,” LeBlanc said. “Last year, injuries were a problem at key positions. We lost to Lincoln-Way West by two, Minooka by three. It’s our goal to come out and be competitive, and stay healthy. In 8A, you don’t want to be 5-4. It’s a buzzsaw every year.”