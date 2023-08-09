Reed-Custer looking to surprise, make history this season

BRAIDWOOD — Reed-Custer began playing football in 1979.

In that time, the Comets have never reached the playoffs three straight seasons.

After having made the Class 3A postseason the last two years, head coach Gavin Johnston and his team are looking to achieve the never-before-reached milestone.

It won’t be easy, as the Comets lost most of their starters from the last two seasons, which saw them go 21-3, to graduation.

“This group of kids has grown up behind that previous group their whole lives,” Johnston said. “They are always hearing, ‘Can you be as good as them?’ I think this group has a bit of a chip on their shoulder, and they want to show everyone that they are good in their own right.”

The Comets offense that scored 662 points in 12 games (55.2 per game) last year returns only one starter, offensive lineman Matt Gereaux. However, Reed-Custer was so far ahead in most of their games that the reserves got nearly as much playing time as the starters.

“We had some good guys on the line last year,” Gereaux said. “Kody Marchner was all-state, and Gunnar Berg was really good. But, I think as a unit, this group this year might be just as good.

“I almost feel like some of last year was too easy. This year’s going to be a little bit more of a challenge, and I am looking forward to that. We want to prove that we are good too, and we want to be that team that makes school history and goes to the playoffs for the third straight year.”

Johnston was the Comets quarterback the last time they made the playoffs twice in a row under coach Dean Cappel, and that position is a key in the potent Reed-Custer offense.

With the graduation of Jake McPherson, there was to be a battle for the starting job between junior Jake Reardon and senior Peyton Bradley. Bradley suffered an Achilles’ injury playing baseball, so the job is Reardon’s.

“Whoever is the quarterback has to do the job,” Johnston said. “It’s a pretty complex offense. You have to read someone on every play. Jake Reardon is 6-6 or 6-7, and he can really sling it. He’s doing a good job of running the offense.”

Reed-Custer quarterback Jake Reardon. (Rob Oesterle)

Reardon is confident that, despite being only a junior, he will be able to perform.

“I didn’t think I’d be the starter this soon,” he said. “I knew I was going to have to fight for the job, but I didn’t expect Peyton to get hurt. I’m looking forward to the season. You have to practice hard, and we do. When you practice hard all week, then the games on Friday seem easy.

“The mental part is the hardest part of the offense. There are reads on every play, and not just one. You read the D-end, then the outside linebacker, then the safety and maybe a corner. It’s a lot to remember, but I am getting the hang of it. The physical part is all just muscle memory at this point.

“I actually played in a varsity game when I was a freshman, and I think it was the best I have ever played, because I knew I had to be so focused. I plan on being that focused all year.”

“The thing about this team is that we might look young or inexperienced on paper because we don’t have a lot of starters back,” Johnston said, “but these guys got a lot of playing time last year. It might not have been against other teams’ starters, but they were able to get used to the speed and physicality of varsity football. Also, most of our players play at least one other sport, if not two. They are very used to competition, and they won’t be intimidated.”

Johnston added the running game will be anchored by backs Rex Pfeifer and Travis Bohac.

“Rex was a starting linebacker for us last year,” Johnston said. “He probably could have gotten more carries, but we didn’t want to risk hurting him for defense. This year, he’s going to have to carry the ball for us, and he’s certainly capable.”

Johnston said he learned a lot from playing for Cappel, and that he is happy to bring it back to his alma mater.

“That was the plan when I went to college,” Johnston said. “I wanted to come back here and coach football. Fortunately, a PE teaching position was open when I graduated, and here I am.

“I absorbed everything from Coach Cappel like a sponge. He was a lot like my dad. He treated his players with respect and just loved football. You tend to work a little harder for someone like that. It’s also nice that two of my assistant coaches - Nick Klein and Mark Wolf - were head coaches here before I was, and I was their assistant. The three of us have been together for 13 years.”