St. Charles East showing progress as fall practice kicks off

ST. CHARLES – Turning the page on a 2022 season that began with promise and ended with a seven-game losing streak is a process that began for St. Charles East months ago.

As the first official day of football practice opened on Monday, the progress moving forward toward improvement can now really start to be shown.

At the forefront in shaping that immediate future are team captains – senior left tackle Bodey McCaslin, senior quarterback Mac Paul, senior linebacker Charlie McArdle, senior safety Gavin Connolly and senior wideout Charlie Bolsoni.

“It all started in winter. We had a great offseason lift,” McCaslin said. “...I just think we’re ahead of where we were at last summer at this point. I think we just worked a little harder and we came together more as a team more than we did last year. I think we’re just a little farther ahead than what we started out as last year.”

A varsity team-wide 24-hour lock-in consisting of film work, two practices, meetings, team bonding and other activities at St. Charles East earlier this summer is an example of moving the team needle forward.

St. Charles East’s Mac Paul (center) plays quarterback during the first day of practice for the fall season on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at the school. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

“As captains, and as a full team, we get together and we meet. We write everything on a board that we want,” McCaslin said. “Our main goal, little goals throughout the day [and] how we really want to organize our year.”

Those benchmarks and goals got down to the nitty gritty of how pre-practice is conducted and focusing on the “little stuff.”

That list starts with players showing up to practice early, having their helmet on and running on the field together. The winning, in time, comes when it all adds together.

“I feel like last year, we were all [saying and focusing on] ‘We want to win state, we want to do really good in the playoffs, we want to win [the DuKane] Conference,’” McCaslin said. “We just had two really big goals and we brought it down to [manageable, controllable] goals.”

McCaslin is going to be book-ended by right tackle and senior Gideon Kopalchick. The rest of the interior line is still being worked out personnel-wise. Paul, who started four games at quarterback last season, is now the full-time starter and is ready to take control of the wheel.

St. Charles East’s Charlie Bolsoni runs a route during the first day of practice for the fall season on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at the school. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

“100% ready [for my chance],” Paul said. “That’s the kind of stuff we prepared for since I was a freshman getting ready for this season, so definitely ready.”

“I’m really liking the connection between him, the O-Line and the running backs, it’s all really good,” McCaslin said. “He’s having a great summer...communication, he’s really good at communicating to the O-line. When he’s in the huddle, we know what he’s saying. He’s smart. He understands the checks and all that.”

Improving his efficiency as a passer and recognizing coverages was top of the list in growth opportunities heading into offseason work. Gaining rapport with wide receivers, especially in the wake of graduations from Blake Schuette and Mason Tousignant, is another. Sophomores Gavin Matejko and Sheko Gjokaj are expected to supplement Bolsoni as top options.

“I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily replacing [Schuette and Tousignant]. I think we’ve got guys that are at that level,” McCaslin said. “Blake and Mason were awesome receivers, but I’m not concerned. We’ve got Charlie that’s been with us. He was a great receiver last year and we’ve got guys who are stepping up for sure, so It’s really no concern.”