Coach Craig Johnson in his last huddle for Bureau Valley

MANLIUS - Craig Johnson has been on the sidelines for Bureau Valley football for every season but one since it started up in 1995.

He’s missed only three Bureau Valley football games over the years and that was due to two family weddings and a family emergency. The one year he didn’t coach he still attended all the games.

On Monday, he huddled up for his last first practice for his 28th season at Bureau Valley and 34th overall, including two in Iowa and four at Western High School.

He said he was excited for one last run “trying to figure out where all the time went.

“Most of the guys my age are done. It’s kind of the younger guys now,” said Johnson, who will turn 58 in October.

Johnson doesn’t just coach football. He coaches kids and helps to make young boys into men.

Two of them are Bureau Valley senior lineman Jon Dybek and Connor Scott, who said coach Johnson has had a big impact on their lives.

“Being an offensive lineman, coach Johnson means a lot,” Dybek said. “You’ll never forget the conversations you have with coach Johnson either in practice or before a game. He’s always got something to say. It’d be great to make his last year a good one.”

“He’s a big motivator. He puts a lot of faith in the kids,” Scott said. “On a personal level, you know that he cares about you and he lives his life in the game. He’s had a big impact here, myself included.”

Assistant coach Craig Johnson points out a drill during Monday's first practice in the Bureau Valley camp. He will be retiring after 28 seasons with the Storm and 34 overall. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Johnson doesn’t hesitate when asked what the best part of coaching football is.

“It’s got to be the boys,” he said. “I’ve golfed with some of them (alumni) couple weeks ago which we try to do every summer. (And) seeing them around and the friendships you develop.”

Over the years, Johnson has coached under many head coaches, first Terry Gutshall at Western, and then Ken Bourquin, John McKenzie, Jason Kirby and Jeff Ohlson at Bureau Valley. He said he’s learned from all of them.

“They created an atmosphere the kids wanted to be a part of,” Johnson said. “Football’s a numbers game. One of the things coach (Mat) Pistole does well, the kids that come out here, really enjoy it. It’s about creating an atmosphere that kids want to be a part of it, they want to work hard in. If you do those things, and you’re pretty good at the Xs and Os, you’ll have success.

“You look at coach Bourquin and the presence he had, the success he had. That was a large part of it. Wasn’t necessarily the schemes he ran. Got kids who wanted to be in his program and they worked hard for him and you have success that way.”

Johnson was the head sophomore coach for many years until he became varsity assistant for Ohlson. He didn’t think he’d ever coach offensive line but he really enjoys his current assignment there, he said.

Heart surgery in January hasn’t even slowed Johnson down, though he is unable to hit the sleds or get in drills this year as he has in the past. He’s still able to bark orders well, however, as he demonstrated Monday as he led drills and energetically greeted players to start practice.

“When I first came back teaching (after surgery), my voice wasn’t very strong,” Johnson said. “Kids kind of laughed and said, ‘that’s the quietest we’ve ever heard you.’ But that didn’t last long.”

He’s come full circle coaching under Pistole, the current BV head coach who played for the Storm as a quarterback in the early 2000s. They have a unique relationship.

“Oh, it’s great. I was so happy when he asked me back,” Johnson said. “We have a good time. We’ve made progress. trying to get the program back on a good fitting. He’s so committed and loves the school and program like I do.

Pistole said it was a “no-brainer” to bring “Coach J” back after he was inexplicably not retained as coach the year before Pistole’s arrival.

“It’s super special for him to have his last season,” Pistole said. “He’s meant a lot to me personally and as a coach as well. To have him, to be around for his final year and see that unfold is pretty cool for him. I’m really happy for him and super proud of him of the career he’s had. It’s just so much fun, to have him around and were certainly going to miss him.

“He’s done so much for this school and for the athletics for BV and the community, I just don’t know if we can repay him and we owe him a ton. He’s made such an impact. We’re going to enjoy it as much as possible and have a lot of fun this fall for sure.”

Johnson admits this time a year from now will be tough.

“I’ll find something to do. I don’t think a lot of them think I’ll be done. I don’t think Anne (his wife) thinks I’ll be done,” he said. “I’ll be around. I just need to take a year to process. In a year if I miss it, I’m sure I’ll find some place that will let me.

“Just the day to day with the kids will be the hardest. Friday nights will be unique. going to the game and watching, I haven’t done that since I was a kid because I scouted for my old high school coach in college and I kept stats the year I didn’t coach at Western. Sitting there watching will be different. Lot of time for golf. We’ll see if I get tired of it.”