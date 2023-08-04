Five Hall players to watch for the 2023 season

Joseph Bacidore (Sr., RB) - Bacidore, who rushed for 293 yards and five TDs last year, will get plenty of opportunities in the backfield this year with the graduation of all-state quarterback Mac Resetich. He was third with 72 tackles on defense.

Joseph Bacidore (Photo provided by Jen Heredia)

Braden Curran (So., RB/DB) - The sophomore Curran will be looked to provide some offense out of the backfield as well as defend in the secondary.

Braden Curran (Jen Heredia)

Joel Koch (Sr., OL/DL) - A second team Three Rivers East All-Conference pick, Koch had 51 tackles (16 solo) with nine tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles last year.

Joel Koch (Jen Heredia)

Gianni Grivetti (Sr., QB/DB) - Guerrini comes from strong Red Devil pedigree, whose father Nick was a mid-90s Hall standout and former coach. He will play quarterback this year, returning for his fourth year at cornerback.

Gianni Guerrini (Photo provided by Jen Heredia)

Tristen Redcliff (Sr., RB/LB) - Redcliff led the Red Devils in tackles with 92 (31 solo) last year, including six tackles for loss and one sack.

Tristen Redcliff (Jen Heredia)

Keep an eye on: Jack Jablonski (Jr., E/DB), Nathan Lankford (Jr., QB), Jacob Mongan (So., OL/DL), Leo Lopez (Sr., OL/LB), Aidan Redcliff (So., RB), Deanthony Weatherspoon (Sr., CB).