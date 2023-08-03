Crystal Lake South knows it will greatly miss RB Nate Van Witzenburg

CRYSTAL LAKE – The numbers alone indicate what running back Nate Van Witzenburg meant to Crystal Lake South’s offense, although they hardly tell the whole story.

The Gators’ career rushing leader ran for 1,406 yards last season and added 501 more yards receiving for a team that averaged 36.6 points per game, second in the Fox Valley Conference to Prairie Ridge’s 43.9.

While Van Witzenburg, who graduated, provided speed, elusiveness and was highly productive, his intangibles were just as impressive for South’s 5-5 team.

“He was amazing, dude,” Gators running back Jake Christensen said. “He knew what every single position was doing on the field. He was such a good leader. It was Vans. You can’t replace Vans. It’s going to be really hard without him.”

Christensen is one of the leading candidates at running back for South, which returns a lot of key offensive pieces at other positions. The Gators will look at him, Daniel Zebrowski, Logan Miller and AJ Demirov as the running back position in their one-back sets.

“(Jake) brings a toughness. He’s not built like a running back, he’s built more like a high school linebacker,” Gators coach Rob Fontana said. “He runs hard, he runs low, he’s really shifty, for a guy who hasn’t had the opportunities to play running back very often. He does a lot of things well, blocking-wise and catching the ball. He has some similarities that Vans could do.”

Crystal Lake South’s Nathan Van Witzenburg gets a lift from teammate Andy Burburija after a touchdown against Prairie Ridge last season. The Gators will miss Van Witzenburg, their career rushing leader, who graduated.

Van Witzenburg played four varsity seasons, backing up Dez McCarthy as a freshman, then starting for three seasons. He finished his career as South’s leader in rushing yards (3,304), points (348), rushing touchdowns (48) and carries (350). And he ranks third in career receiving yards.

Those are big cleats to fill, but Christensen welcomes the challenge. He still talks with Van Witzenburg and learned from watching and backing him up.

“It’s really exciting. It’s going to be hard to, not replace, but to try to do what he did last year,” Christensen said. “Obviously, I’m going to try my hardest and hopefully I can do the best for my team in that way.

“I learned from his leadership. Just looking at the plays and knowing what I’m doing and what everyone else around me is doing. Just the composure Vans had. He never was nervous. He was always ready to play. He knew everything to do.”

Quarterback Caden Casimino, who transfered to South last year and played one season with Van Witzenburg, knows he and others have to pick up the leadership void.

“Vans was a great mentor for the whole team and the way he led everyone was something I rarely see,” Casimino said. “He always knew what he was doing and when I first got there, he took me under his wing and welcomed me with open arms.

“His run game would open up the pass game. And his run game would also open up my run game because everyone was so focused on him.”

Casimino led the area in passing yards with 2,658 and threw for 21 touchdowns. With wide receivers Michael Prokos (66 catches, 1,002 yards, eight TDs) and Colton Hess (32, 465, five) coming back, the Gators should again have a potent offense.

“We’re definitely going to have to adapt,” Christensen said. “I think I can show out, do what I can do. I’m not worried about us.”

Casimino thinks the running back job will be in good hands if Christensen gets it.

“He’s going to open up a lot,” Casimino said. “He’s a hard runner, he can catch passes, he’s going to do a lot for our offense.”

The Gators smile when they think about Van Witzenburg, who will attend the University of Iowa this fall.

“Nate is really irreplaceable,” Fontana said. “He was an extra coach on the field. He knew every position from offensive line to quarterback to reads they would do. Blocking schemes, receiver routes, he knew what everybody was doing at all times.

“Having him out there, if we pushed tempo or cycled in newer players that were learning, Vans was going to be on the field telling guys where they needed to go and what they were going to do. The leadership he brought is hard to replace.”