Bureau Valley Storm: 5 players to Watch

Here’s five Bureau Valley Storm players to watch this football season

Connor Scott, sr. (OG/LB) - The Storm’s top tackler the past three seasons (82 last year), BV coach Mat Pistole said Scott has put on 25 pounds of “good weight.” He was named first team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Connor Scott

Jon Dybek, sr. (OT/DL) - Also a four-year starter and all-conference player, Dybek returns to anchor the Storm line on both sides of the ball.

Jon Dybek

Bryce Helms, jr. (QB/DB) - Helms learned the quarterback position under fire as a sophomore at the varsity level and will continue to direct the Storm’s offense the next two seasons. He completed 28 of 77 passes for 314 yards last season.

Bryce Helms

Elijah Endress, jr. (RB/LB) - As a sophomore, Endress rushed for 276 yards and two touchdowns on 64 rushes.

Elijah Endress

Brady Hartz, so. (RB/LB) - As a freshman, Hartz exploded on the varsity scene in the final game of the season last year, rushing for 154 yards on 22 carries in a 44-34 loss to Hall.

Brady Hartz

Keep an eye on: Eli Attig (Sr., E/DB), Cameron Lemons (Sr., R/LB), Aidan Morris (Sr., OL/DL), Bracin Patnoe (Jr., OL/DL), Brock Shane (Sr., WR/DB).