Riverside-Brookfield QB Diego Gutierrez, a third-year varsity player, excited to ‘let my creativity run free’

Riverside-Brookfield senior quarterback Diego Gutierrez doesn’t lack confidence in his ability.

Gutierrez, a three-year varsity player, is intent on extending his career past high school. He started playing quarterback when he was three years old.

“I feel I’m at the top of my game right now,” Gutierrez said. “My confidence in my team and myself is through the roof. During the offseason, I focused on getting faster and stronger. Besides my daily visits to my quarterback trainer to enhance my consistency. Throwing on the run has been one of my strong suits, so developing a better presence in the pocket was also important for me this offseason.

“I’m more comfortable with our offense. Our offensive coordinator has fully given me the keys to the offense. I’m able to let my creativity run free. It’s going to be a fun year. I’m excited for what this team can do.”

Gutierrez said he wanted to emphasize letting plays develop more this season, especially after learning a new offensive system under a revamped coaching staff during his junior season. The 6-foot, 182-pounder completed 114-of-169 passes for 1,958 yards with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions last season.

“I think last year was a good year for me,” Gutierrez said. “I matured, understood my responsibility and developed as a leader. I learned how much the small details matter, and that one small mistake can affect the whole game.”

Riverside-Brookfield second-year coach Sam Styler said he’s optimistic about his offense due to a large group of experienced returnees, namely Gutierrez, Luke Kumskis and Manny Garcia-Rivera, who recently picked up his first offer from Roosevelt University last week.

“I feel pretty good confident because I like what I’ve seen from both sides of the football,” Styler said.

“Offensively, we will have some playmakers and be pretty senior heavy. Diego had a great year last year. I’m looking forward to a big senior year this year, especially in the second year in our system. This summer he showed how much he grasped it, able to make good throws and was much more mature of the offense this year. He’s not afraid to check the ball down.”

“I’m also looking for a great year from Luke Kumskis at tight end. Manny Garcia-Rivera is a four-year starter on the offensive line. He’s always been a big kid. We love his maturity and leadership skills. He’s a great team leader.”

Kumskis, who also plays defensive end, said he gained a lot of knowledge and understanding playing varsity last season. He lifted six days a week, ate healthier food and worked with a speed coach to prepare for this season.

“I learned a lot playing on the varsity at tight end,” Kumskis said. “It’s really important to not overthink and just play the game. It’s very important to play fast and run hard…I feel more confident this this year than I did last year. I’ve had a lot more time to really get used to the plays because last year everything was so new due to the coaching changes. Now, I know the playbook like the back of my hand and that allows me to play fast and not think as much as messing up.”

Styler said his 3-5 defense might undergo a transition period early in the season, especially playing in a different conference. The Bulldogs will be competing in the tough Southland Conference, which includes Crete-Monee, Kankakee and Rich Township.

“We’ll be younger on defense compared to last year. I’m excited about our linebackers, in Jack Grivetti and Jakub Buksa,” Styler said. “I think our linebacking corps is gifted and fast. We’re excited to be playing in a new conference. We know we will be playing different styles. The teams are faster, physical and more aggressive in that conference. Hopefully, we can match it.”