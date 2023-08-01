Princeton Tigers: 5 players to watch in 2023

Here are five players to watch at Princeton this season. The Tigers are coming off two straight Class 3A quarterfinal appearances

Casey Etheridge, so. (RB) - The Tiger cub is the leading returning rusher in camp with 204 yards (7.6 ypc) and two touchdowns as a freshman.

Noah LaPorte, jr (E/FS) - The 6-foot-6, athletic end had a breakout game (four TDs, school record 206 yards receiving against Mendota) and season (45-884, 12 TDs) as a sophomore, drawing the eyes from the likes of the University of Illinois, who have invited him to campus last fall and this spring.

Will Lott, jr (QB) - The heir apparent to all-stater Teegan Davis (now at Iowa), Lott got a lot of game reps in the many blowout games last season, though did not attempt a pass. His development will go a long way in the success of the Tigers’ offense.

Payne Miller, sr. (T/NG) - The Tiger tackle/nose guard is appropriately named in the minds of opposing player for his play on the line. He has committed to play for Western Illinois.

Bennett Williams, sr. (T/DE) - Another stalwart on the Tigers’ line, Williams was heavily recruited before making a commitment to the Air Force Academy.

Keep an eye on: Ace Christiansen (Jr., RB/LB), Cade Odell (Jr., G/DT), Jack May (Sr., T/DT), Ian Morris (Jr., G/MLB).