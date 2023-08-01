Brothers Tommy Diamond, Will Diamond geared up to lead Geneva defense

BATAVIA – For Geneva to achieve goals this season such as winning the DuKane Conference or playoff games, four letters are the foundation to Tommy Diamond.

“Grit is a big thing,” the Geneva senior linebacker said July 27 at a 7-on-7 event in Batavia. “Close games, we’ve got to finish. Finish every game this year. We’ve got to be a fourth quarter team this year. It’s probably the biggest thing. We’ve got all the talent to do it, so I think it’s more of a mental thing. We’ve just got to want it more than other teams.”

After a 6-3 finish in the regular season last year, the Vikings lost in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs to St. Rita. Diamond once again will be a centerpiece for Geneva defensively. He’s the team’s top returning tackler with 46 tackles last season.

“[Individually], all-state is the goal,” Diamond said. “I want to be all-state, but I think last year was a good year for me. I think I could’ve done better, though, personally. [I need] more tackles. I think I was kind of light on that, especially being a leader, I feel like last year, I didn’t lead as much for our guys. I think being a leader this year is going to help a lot.”

Developing a deeper pass-rush move arsenal during the summer, Diamond hopes that will lead to more sacks. Diamond, who added 15 pounds this offseason, and graduated linebacker Jackson Reyes had two sacks each to lead Geneva last season.

“I think I’ve already [demonstrated more leadership],” Diamond said. “Taking charge, breaking us down, leading guys on the field. … I know what everyone else should be doing instead of just me. … It’s more about helping the other guys know what they’re going to do and being able to trust everyone. I’ve got to trust my guys will [do their jobs]. I can’t go out and make every play. That’s not how football works. It’s a team sport.”

Geneva senior linebackers Will (left) and Tommy Diamond at a Batavia-hosted 7-on-7 event in July. Photo by Jake Bartelson.

Diamond is among the key contributors for a defense expected to bring back experience from last season. Rocco Dileonardi (22 tackles) and Diamond’s younger brother, Will, (17 tackles) are just a few to keep an eye on moving forward.

“[Dileonardi] didn’t make all-conference last year, but he’s got a few Division I offers still. I think he’s pretty underrated,” Tommy Diamond said. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves, especially in our defense with a three-man front. He clogs up everything, so maybe he doesn’t get all the tackles, but he’s in there every play helping the linebackers out, so I think he’s really overlooked and he’s going to be an all-conference, maybe all-state this year. … He’s going to be a good guy this year. He does his job.”

Will Diamond, who played six varsity games last year at free safety, transitioned to weakside outside linebacker this season.

“It kind of came naturally from I worked really hard in the offseason. I gained 20 to 25 pounds [up to 200 pounds],” Will Diamond said. “I wanted to keep playing safety. I wanted to switch to strong safety, but I guess I was big enough to make the change. I think my coaches are comfortable with me there.

“The biggest adjustment, especially when I first started [the new position], was dropping into my pass coverage. When I played safety, you’re kind of all over the place. When at linebacker, you’re running straight to the flat and dropping. It’s more simple. It was still a hard adjustment to make. It wasn’t really natural to me because I played safety all my life.”