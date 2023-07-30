Lincoln-Way West’s Austin Rowswell focusing on the finer points

In the midst of a recent 7-on-7 practice, Lincoln-Way West wide receiver Austin Rowswell established inside position on a defender, stayed on his route and hauled in a roughly 35-yard touchdown pass in what appeared to be a nonchalant way, bordering on ease.

It is something the Warrior junior is clearly capable of, but the speedster – who qualified for both the 200- and 400-meter events at the IHSA Class 3A State Track and Field meet in May – will readily admit that this time a year ago, it may not have been something he would have been able to make look like a breeze.

Rowswell had been juggling football and track, but recently made the decision to narrow his focus during the run-up to football season on just that sport, because for Rowswell, clarity is the key.

“I think last year I was kind of unprepared for the season. I mean, just not knowing what I should be working on. So this year I decided just to wait for track and focus on football so I can get everything down,” Rowswell said. “Mental aspects.”

“[I was] a sophomore last year, so I got looked down upon a lot,” he said. “I’ve worked on route running, catching, coming out of my breaks. Everything. Just working on everything in my game. So I think I’ve improved a lot of that in the summer.”

Lincoln-Way West wideout Austin Rowswell waits for the snap during a 7-on-7 scrimmage at Lincoln-Way East. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Rowswell’s stats from his sophomore season don’t pop, but it doesn’t take long to see what could possibly be. He already holds offers from Ball State and Eastern Illinois, and his continued work on refining his game will likely lead to more schools being added to that list.

Those revisions have become a year-round focus for Rowswell, whenever time allows him to do so.

“It came along greatly, working from the offseason whenever I could with track during January and February, those early months watching film, understanding film and actually breaking down my film and seeing what I can do better,” Rowswell said.

Rowswell’s learning curve has been swift, as he really only picked up structured football play as an eighth grader.

“After one year of varsity football being a junior now, the comfort level would be improved for anyone,” Lincoln-Way West coach Luke Lokanc said. “He’s still really early in his football career. He really only started playing in eighth grade, so he’s still learning. And he’s working at it.

“It will be fun to watch him compete this year, for sure.”

Rowswell plans to continue his multi-sport endeavors with the backing of the coaching staff in each sport, knowing that skills are transferable from each of the two sports.

“They go hand in hand,” Rowswell said of the two sports. “So when I focus on my track speed, it helps me with football, or when I work with football speed, it helps me with track. Whatever the season is, I’m devoted to that sport. And it’s football now, so I’m committed to football.”

And the commitment to the game hasn’t been lost on his coach.

“That just comes with experience, and one thing we’ve noticed in the summer, those little details that a lot of people don’t see,” Lokanc said. “He has improved that part of his game, and that’s opened him up so much more, he could be more of a contributor. And he was a contributor last year. But with these inside details, we’re excited.

“We’re really excited.”