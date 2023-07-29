Jacobs motivated more than ever after early playoff exit

Jacobs earned its first Fox Valley Conference championship since 2013 a year ago, sharing the title with Prairie Ridge and Huntley, and won eight games in back-to-back years for the first time in school history.

But a tough draw against Brother Rice in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs led to a fast exit for the Golden Eagles, spoiling an otherwise successful year.

Not surprisingly, Jacobs enters the season wanting more.

“We don’t want to be co-conference champs or anything like that,” said senior tight end Grant Stec, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound Wisconsin commit. “We want to take it and have it for ourselves. That’s our mindset right now. Go win conference, go to the playoffs and end up in the state championship. That’s our goal, to play on Thanksgiving.”

Jacobs enjoyed one of its most successful playoff runs in 2021 when it made the quarterfinals. Last year’s Eagles felt like they had the talent to make another deep run.

The loss to Brother Rice still sticks with players such as senior middle linebacker Paulie Rudolph.

“It was tough,” said Rudolph, who recorded 65 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, three sacks and a forced fumble last year. “I don’t think we had the same intensity. The Catholic schools are a different breed.

“I think the moment kind of took us over.”

Jacobs' Paulie Rudolph blocks for running back Antonio Brown as Brother Rice's Jack Morrison closes in during last year's Class 7A first-round playoff game in Algonquin. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm)

Jacobs started 4-0 last year, including a thrilling, Week 4 win over Prairie Ridge 42-35. The Eagles suffered their first loss to Huntley in Week 5, then went on another four-game winning streak before ending the year with a 27-0 loss to Brother Rice.

In that game, Jacobs was held to 162 total yards of offense. The Eagles’ usually productive run game, which wore down opponents throughout the season, was held to 96 yards on 36 attempts (2.7 average).

“That game kind of stuck in my head from an offensive coordinator’s standpoint, to not score any points,” said Eagles coach Brian Zimmerman, entering his fourth year. “It’s not a typical draw for an 8-1 team, but you’ve got to give [Brother Rice] credit. They came in and stuck it to us.

“Our kids definitely have that loss in the back of their heads. That kind of put a chip on our shoulder.”

Jacobs graduated six All-FVC players, including Northwest Herald All-Area first-team choices in offensive lineman Will Seibert and running back Antonio Brown. Seibert was an IHSFCA Class 7A All-Stater and was voted the FVC Lineman of the Year, while Brown led the Eagles with 1,710 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Senior Joey Scrivani will take the bulk of the carries for Jacobs, while getting help from Rudolph at fullback. Juniors Tyvon Boddie and Matthew Scardina and sophomore Caden DuMelle also will get looks in the backfield.

“We don’t want to be co-conference champs or anything like that. We want to take it and have it for ourselves. That’s our mindset right now. Go win conference, go to the playoffs and end up in the state championship.” — Grant Stec, Jacobs senior tight end

Senior Daniel Curran and sophomore Connor Goehring are competing at quarterback after starter Max Brenner graduated.

Zimmerman is excited to see what Scrivani – a four-year varsity player, along with Stec and Rudolph – can do with a bigger offensive role.

“Joey doesn’t go down,” Zimmerman said. “He’s a wrestler. He’s a tough kid. He loves to put his nose down and try to run people over. If I want 2 yards, I know I can hand him the ball and he’s going to nose his way through.

“That’s really what our offense does. We’re not big and flashy. We’re going to churn out 4 yards, 5 yards, and hopefully hit that big play.”

The Eagles had a productive summer, which included practices with Moline, Lincoln-Way Central, St. Charles East and Glenbrook North. They hope that competition will help them achieve some big goals this fall.

Jacobs opens the season Aug. 25 at Prairie Ridge.

“We’re just putting our heads down and working hard,” Zimmerman said. “I don’t think people are expecting much from us, and we’re OK with that. I think we’ve done a nice job the last few years being the underdog. We’re really excited.”