Carter Button excited to direct Morris’ potent offense

MORRIS — Carter Button has a dream job as far as football players go.

The Morris senior quarterback is entering his second season as the starter, and despite losing leading rusher Ashton Yard to graduation from last year’s team, there are still multiple options at the skill positions for Morris this fall.

Button had a strong showing last season, completing 96 of 146 passes (65.7%) for 1,359 yards and 22 touchdowns against just three interceptions. He also carried the ball 53 times for 222 yards and three scores for a Morris team that went 10-3 and reached the Class 5A semifinals before falling to Peoria, 76-56.

Throughout the summer, Morris has been dominant during 7-on-7 competitions, taking first place at West Aurora as well as putting up multiple big performances while hosting their own 7-on-7 competitions against such teams as Romeoville, Wilmington, Reed-Custer, Joliet Central and Plano.

At times, it looked like all Button had to do was decide which of his receivers was the most open.

“Our receiving corps is so special,” Button said. “And, most of them have a lot of experience. We have good depth with our receivers and running backs and the offensive line is doing a good job, too.

“It doesn’t really matter who I throw to. I just put the ball out there where our guy can get it, and they go get it.”

Morris' Carter Button throws a pass in a game against LaSalle-Peru last season. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Button’s main target will most likely be senior A.J. Zweeres, who had 38 catches for 548 yards and 11 touchdowns last season while earning Class 5A All-State honorable mention. Junior Jack Wheeler, who has committed to Illinois to play baseball, had four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown last year, and will play a larger role in the passing game this season. Jacob Swartz will take over for Yard as the primary running back. Swartz ran for 632 yards and nine TDs last season. The talent doesn’t end there, as juniors Brett Bounds, Nazim Baftiri and Ethan Mumbrue are ready to step in and contribute as well.

Button hopes that this wealth of talent will propel his team beyond where they went last season.

“Losing in the semis last year still hurts,” he said. “Making it to state is always the goal, and I think we have what it takes to get there this year. We’ve been working toward it since the end of last year.”

Morris coach Alan Thorson is thrilled to have a quarterback of Button’s caliber and experience to lead his team.

“Carter is one of the smartest quarterbacks I have ever coached,” Thorson said. “He understands the offense, and he understands defenses and what they are giving us. He also has a very strong and accurate arm. When you couple that with how smart his is, you have a really good quarterback. It’s a huge comfort to have someone with his experience and feel for the game behind center.

“He has been throwing to these guys for a long time. A.J. Zweeres and Jack Wheeler saw a lot of time last year, and guys like Brett Bounds, Sam Mateski and Ethan Mumbrue got a lot of reps with him during practice last year. In our practices, we put pretty much every receiver in there at some point, so Carter has good chemistry with everybody.”

Button began playing football when he was eight years old, joining the Morris Warriors, one of two youth programs - the other being the Chiefs - in Morris. According to him, there is no conflict among the two youth programs once they reach the high school level.

“Last year’s team, there were a lot of guys from the Warriors,” Button said. “This year’s team, there is a more even mix of Warriors and Chiefs. It doesn’t matter now, though. As long as we are wearing the ‘M,’ we are working for the same thing.”