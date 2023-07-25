Hinsdale Central, after rare losing season, looking for return to playoffs

Rebuilding is a rare occasion at Hinsdale Central.

Over the last two decades, the Red Devils have won numerous state championships in several sports – boys and girls – and made countless state appearances.

The football program, in 2022, fell on hard times with just four wins – missing the playoffs for first time in a full season since 2010.

Hinsdale Central football coach Brian Griffin said his varsity team is still a work in progress due to heavy graduation losses on defense, while the offense is led by a quarterback in his first full season as starter.

“Coming off not making the playoffs, our first goal is to get back there,” Griffin said. “Because of the number of newcomers, it will be hard to gauge where we are as a team right now but the kids are working really hard and are bringing their best. We play a very difficult schedule with, I believe, six teams that made the playoffs last year, so we will find out who we are early and how ready we are to compete.”

Griffin admitted the Red Devils will undergo some growing pains due to a large number of new starters on both sides of the ball.

“We have a group that loves playing football and has a ton of fun together,” Griffin said. “They are competitive and really enjoy the game. This brings a positive energy to everything we have done so far. We will be a little bit of a mixed bag in terms of experience. Defensively, we are returning one starter. We will have a good chunk of the defense that’s new and some guys switching positions. They are competitive and hard working but will have some growing pains.

“Offensively, we have a little more experience, but are still very young. Our line has experience and we have some skill kids that can really move, but it will just be a matter of finding out how all the pieces fit together. Our youth is exciting, but at times has shown up this summer. Our strength should be our offensive line as they are mostly all experienced from last year even though we will most likely only have one senior starting.”

Senior linebacker Magnus Kumskis is the lone returning starter on defense. His leadership will be crucial for the young team, especially in the tough West Suburban Conference Silver Division.

“Magnus is an incredible athlete and he works hard,” Griffin said. “He’s relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback and should follow up a really good junior year with a strong senior year.”

At 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Kumskis packed on some muscle during the offseason to better handle the physical load of playing a tough schedule to go with leading the team.

“It’s a great honor but being a ‘leader’ doesn’t just come from play on the field but from a total body of work,” Kumskis said. “It’s a great honor to be in the position I’m in and I don’t take it lightly or for granted. I’m going to keep working hard and try every day to set the tone throughout the season. Practice is very competitive because everyone wants to get better, so it’s been cool seeing guys get better from competition within the team.”

Sophomore Riley Contreras gained valuable experience starting the final three games at quarterback last season for the Red Devils, Griffin said.

“Riley showed showed incredible athletic ability and poise,” Griffin said. “We’re looking for him to continue to grow throughout the season as he continues to get used to leading the team on a daily basis. His brother Carter will be one of our key contributors as well. Carter is a three-year returning starter. An injury last year cut his season a little short, but we hope to use him all over the field. He’s strong and athletic and can play a wide variety of positions. Our hope is to use him to run, block and catch as often as we can.”

Carter Contreras said he’s excited to get back on the field after dealing with an injury last season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder added that he spent considerable time working on his hands and route running.

“I feel healthier than I’ve ever been heading into this year,” Contreras said. “It was a long recovery but I’m back 100%. My biggest individual goal is staying healthy. Other than that, I’m just looking forward to doing whatever I can to win games.”

Griffin said senior offensive lineman Mark Ortiz and junior wide receiver Kelan McInerney bring leadership and talent to the team.

“Mark is the leader of our line group and plays the game with incredible passion,” Griffin said. “He gets the most out of his ability and works hard to do the technical things right. Mark has played center and guard for us and looks to be an anchor for the O-line this year.

“Kelan brings a different level of speed to the wide receiver position. He runs incredible routes and is lightning fast. His commitment to the little things a receiver needs to do will put defenses in a bind is what sets him apart. He has the potential to grow into a very special football player.”