Batavia’s Charlie Whelpley set to be jack-of-all-trades again as team reloads from state finals run

MAPLE PARK – Batavia’s Charlie Whelpley struck an unfamiliar pose at a recent 7-on-7 at Kaneland – throwing tight spirals instead of catching them.

So is he a quarterback now, too?

“Technically the backup quarterback. I’ve been getting some reps,” the Batavia senior said with a wide smile. “Sophomore year they put me in at quarterback. I’m not sure why.”

Whelpley probably won’t be throwing too many passes this fall with North Dakota State recruit Ryan Boe under center for the third straight season. But Batavia’s jack-of-all trades will be a central figure of an offense that graduated a large chunk of nearly 3,000 yards rushing, including top ballcarriers Ryan Whitwell and Tyler Jansey.

“I think I’ll fill the same role as last year, maybe a little more in the backfield,” Whelpley said. “I’m just trying to please the coaches. Wherever I’m asked to go, I’ll go there. Coaches are giving me chances at different spots.”

Whelpley is the kind of versatile talent any coach would love to have.

He caught 49 passes for 568 yards and three touchdowns last year, and also ran for 379 yards and four TDs. Whelpley threw a handful of passes, and he also punts. Whelpley had a key punt that was a turning point in Batavia’s quarterfinal win over Yorkville last year.

“He can be a running back, slot receiver, tight end, single receiver in trips. That versatility helps our offense out,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “He can catch, he can run, he can block. A guy like that in our offense is very valuable.”

Whelpley is being recruited by colleges primarily as an H-back. He earned a scholarship offer from Butler, and visited Iowa this summer.

“Some want me as linebacker but I’ve never played that on varsity,” Whelpley said.

Video: Batavia Football: 2023 Preview Friday Night Drive's Steve Soucie previews the 2023 Batavia Bulldogs football season. It's "next man up" time for the Bulldogs, Soucie says.

Batavia’s offense is in good hands with Boe back for his third varsity season. As a junior Boe threw for 1,664 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he also ran for 258 yards.

Needless to say, that level of experience at that position is a benefit to Batavia, which also returns four of its five offensive linemen.

“Everything is becoming more comfortable,” Boe said. “Working at my craft the last few years has really helped me. Just working on timing and everything, it helps me having all that experience. It’s not really install anymore during the summer, it’s just sharpening my craft.”

Boe’s big-play threat from last year, Drew Gerke, graduated, but Whelpley and Luke Alwin are back as top targets. Batavia’s offense also got a boost with the transfer of junior Isaiah Brown, who caught 42 passes as a sophomore for Yorkville last year.

“It’s nice to have all these people to get the ball to,” Boe said.

It’s easy to say Batavia could be rebuilding coming off a Class 7A championship game appearance, especially with significant graduations off of its defense.

But the culture in place suggests that the Bulldogs will be back in the mix for a DuKane Conference title and deep playoff run.

“Our team is looking amazing. People say that we will probably be worse than last year, but I think they’re wrong,” Whelpley said. “I think this team just regenerates every year. That’s just Batavia. It’s a beautiful team to be a part of.”