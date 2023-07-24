Back at full strength, Crystal Lake Central ready to show full potential

Crystal Lake Central is finally ready to show off its full potential this season.

The Tigers’ promising 2022 season quickly derailed when starting quarterback Jason Penza injured his throwing elbow in Central’s opener and missed most of the season. The injury bug ended up plaguing the Tigers for much of last season and they finished with a 2-7 record.

A year later, Central players have the same motivation they had last year to show off how well they can play together. They’re just more conscious about staying healthy for the whole season.

“We definitely have a chip on our shoulder,” senior Griffin Buehler said. “We want to win really badly.”

[ Crystal Lake Central quarterback Jason Penza ready to bounce back after injury-filled junior year ]

Buehler himself was one of the Tigers’ skill players who missed time. He only played five games because of a hamstring injury, limiting the wide receivers room even more after top receiver George Dimopoulos moved over to starting quarterback following Penza’s injury.

Buehler was frustrated to play a limited amount of games in his first varsity season but felt like he and his teammates learned how important it is to listen to their bodies. The Tigers pushed themselves in order to prepare for last season, something Buehler thought played a role in injuries.

Crystal Lake Central’s George Dimopoulos catches a pass during football practice on July 11 at Crystal Lake Central High School . (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Exactly how that works is still a work in progress for Buehler. He suffered a stress fracture over the offseason but was back to 100% health when the team started practicing in helmets and pads in July.

Buehler said he’s going to do a better job of taking care of his body, including staying hydrated, stretching and getting more massages.

“They’re old enough now to understand they know their body best,” Central coach Dirk Stanger said. “If they need to start pulling the reins back, these guys communicate that with me.”

Stanger admitted there were some positives from losing some of his best players last season. As a first-year head coach last fall, Stanger learned the systems that they put into place worked despite limited success in the win column.

“We definitely have a chip on our shoulder. We want to win really badly.” — Griffin Buehler, Crystal Lake Central senior

The Tigers played for each other and didn’t give up, Stanger said. While there were some tough moments when Central suffered an injury, the Tigers continued to play for each other, one of their key messages during the summer before the injuries started.

“They fought their tails off for 48 minutes every game,” Stanger said. “It was great to see that fight, never give up attitude.”

Central saw just how well it could play in the final game last season with everyone back on the field. Penza came back at quarterback against Prairie Ridge after playing at wide receiver the week prior and the Tigers almost pulled off the upset in a 56-49 loss to the eventual Class 6A state runner-up.

The Tigers put up 496 total yards of offense and Penza threw for 303 yards, four touchdowns while rushing in for two more. Dimopoulos caught seven passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Central almost scored one-fourth of its points for the season in the regular-season finale.

Buehler felt like the Tigers finally showed who they truly were as a team. With some health this time around, Buehler and his teammates are ready to put on a show like they originally planned.

“We showed who we really are with most people back,” Buehler said. “This year will be like that every game hopefully.”