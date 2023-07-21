Burlington Central’s MJ Hansen motivated to make up for lost time

MJ Hansen is motivated to make up for lost time.

Hansen, the Burlington Central senior offensive lineman, played just five games last season after re-tearing his right hamstring midway through the year. Hansen initially tore the hamstring in offseason work in June 2022, rehabbed and played before the injury sidelined him the rest of the season.

He’s since worked to return as a better football player.

Hansen and the Rockets competed at West Aurora’s “Battle of the Big Butts” Lineman Challenge on July 13.

“For me, the two things that were needed for [improvement] were getting off the ball faster and playing a little lower and being aggressive,” Hansen. “A lot of times, I was a one-hit wonder. I’d hit the guy, I needed to make it to the second level and I just didn’t do it a lot [because I wasn’t quick enough.

“This offseason, coach [Brian] Iossi has done a great job getting us ready to get our bodies ready for that in the games. I feel a lot quicker, stronger and definitely better for the season.”

Hansen and Trey Pearson, a senior right guard and tackle, will be the primary standouts for the Rockets along the line this season. Add in senior guard Porter Mihelich and projected first-year starter at center in Jack Nicholson, and the arrow appears to be pointing up for the unit overall.

To Hansen, Pearson, who is a 6-foot-4, 290-pounder, “is a mauler.”

“I love playing next to Trey,” Hansen said. “He’s a mauler, man, so when I’m playing next to him, I know I can hand get the guy and Trey is going to come down and take that double-team [block],” Hansen said. “Really, it’s going to help us this year getting back to the second level when Trey is going to take that defensive end.”

Pearson’s on-tape improvement was also reaching his spots to move linebackers out of the way.

“I definitely can learn a lot from [Hansen],” Pearson said. “He gets to the second level really well…being faster off the ball, [Hansen] is really quick off the ball. I’m trying to compete with him every practice and see if I can be faster. The faster I am, the better block I make and the more yardage [we gain].”

Burlington Central's Jackson Alcorn cheers on his defense against McHenry In 2022. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local )

Central junior quarterback Jackson Alcorn, back for his second season as starter, is ready to show his offseason improvement body of work.

“The main thing I talked about with coach [Iossi] is my decision-making,” Alcorn said “There were some games where my decision-making was outstanding and some games where I looked clueless out there. That comes with preparation. That’s one of the things I’m working on [with] preparing: [A given week’s] game…another thing we talked about is keeping confident in myself.”

“There’s sometimes on film where there is plays where I don’t look like I’m going full-go,” Alcorn continued. “I think I have improved a lot [in reading defenses] over this last year. I’m really watching more film and really breaking everything more down.”

Alcorn pointed to a recently-attended 7-on-7 event at Kaneland High School as an example of his ability to diagnose defensive coverages and zones.

“It usually takes me one snap [or more] to really know what every position on the defense is doing,” Alcorn said. “Iossi would always ask me, and I would tell him. We have that kind of connection. He knows, and he’s confident in me that I know what defense [that]s] running where we can communicate on what offensive plays [will be most effective].”

Alcorn has a few skill position starters coming back as well, including senior wideout Michael Person, junior Caden West and junior wide LJ Kerr.

“Our expectation, I would say, is to score more points than last year,” Alcorn said. “I think last year we were the second-worst offense [in the Fox Valley] Conference. We want to imrprove on that the most.”