Lincoln-Way East TE Trey Zvonar prepares to take on larger role

It doesn’t take long for Lincoln-Way East tight end Trey Zvonar to let you know his stat line from his sophomore season.

“I had two receptions on the year, and I had to earn those,” Zvonar said with a smile.

Barring something unforeseen, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior will likely see a much larger role in the Lincoln-Way East offense this season, and he welcomes the expanded role.

“Last year he had a role, and his role was to be a little bit of a blocker, and even as a skinny, 180-pound sophomore he did a nice job blocking some great players. But he really was just a hand-down tight end for us,” Lincoln-Way East head coach and Trey’s father, Rob Zvonar said. “And now as a junior, we’re hoping to make him that traditional on-line and off-line tight end where he can still put his hand down, but also can stay in the game in spread formations and be out there on two feet and be a receiver and fill a role for us there too.”

Trey Zvonar can’t wait for that opportunity, but is quick to recognize that he can’t stray from his core responsibilities in seeking more opportunities to catch the football.

“Always block first,” Trey Zvonar said. “And then whenever they put me out wide, catch the ball no matter what.”

Trey Zvonar started in specific sets last season, but infrequently got an opportunity to be a factor in a passing game that once again will be helmed by returning quarterback Braden Tischer. Tischer likes to spread the football around to a variety of receivers, and Zvonar hopes for a chance to figure more heavily into that mix.

“I started last year in the double tight formation and always have been a blocker,” Trey Zvonar said. “It was good getting the experience that I did and obviously being able to use it this year.”

He’s also added some bulk without losing the speed that makes him a bit more of a downfield threat than a normal tight end.

“Last year, I was playing as a 180-pound sophomore. Now I am at 215 pounds playing as a big junior,” Trey Zvonar said. “I now know all of the players after being there last year, so I really hope that I can help our team out this year.

“I feel like my overall speed and my overall hands have improved, because it was kind of rough last year getting into it right away. The game was a lot faster, and now I’m just finally getting into it and moving faster and playing a lot better.”

He has also begun to draw interest in recruiting circles, holding offers from Eastern Illinois, Illinois State and Indiana State. He’s also had initial contact with Illinois, Iowa and Northwestern.

“It’s going great,” Trey Zvonar said of his recruiting thus far. “I’m really just looking forward to the junior season. Schools see upside and room for growth, and then they’ll look at my junior tape and see how I do.”