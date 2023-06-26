Oswego QB Grant Zegar eager to show what he can do for a team hungry to return to playoffs

AURORA – Grant Zegar let go of a tight spiral and dropped it right into the waiting arms of Jeremiah Cain on a corner route.

Zegar hopes to showcase more of the same in the fall.

The Oswego senior quarterback spent most of his sophomore season handing the ball off on running plays. He served as the varsity backup to Cruz Ibarra last year.

With Ibarra graduated, Zegar is one of three competing for the starting quarterback job. Zegar and the Panthers were in action June 23 at the West Aurora 7-on-7.

“I’ve been working on my passing all summer so I’m hoping coach will let me throw it a little bit more.” — Grant Zegar, Oswego senior quarterback

“I think I can bring a lot of mobility. I can run,” Zegar said. “I’ve been working on my passing all summer, so I’m hoping coach will let me throw it a little bit more. Sophomore year, I didn’t throw the ball a lot. I’m hoping to bring some versatility to the position.”

Zegar got on the field for the second half of Oswego’s game with Joliet Central last fall, and in the fourth quarter against West Aurora and Romeoville.

This offseason is a different feel with the anticipation Zegar could be in the huddle from the opening kickoff.

“I’ve been in the weight room all offseason growing my body, getting stronger as a person mentally and physically,” Zegar said. “Last summer and the summer before, I went to Throw it Deep [Quarterback and Receiver Training Academy]. This summer, I worked more on footwork on my own. Me and my friend Taiden Thomas go to the field all the time to work on plays and stuff.”

Zegar and juniors Brett Connolly and Brogan Mello all are in the mix for the Oswego quarterback job. Panthers coach Brian Cooney said the competition still is wide open, but hopes to have it whittled down down to two by the end of July.

“All three of them do something really well, something they each bring to the field,” Cooney said. “The good thing about those three guys is they have the mindset that if they don’t get the job, they’re still going to compete. I give quarterbacks credit – there is only one of them. They are a different breed, and they all want that spot. I respect that.”

Unlike at quarterback, Cooney anticipates a carousel of running backs rotating throughout the season. Cain, Ben Pavlick and Michael Kelly are among those expected to contribute at the receiving position, with four of five starters returning along the offensive line.

“We’ll see how it all goes,” Cooney said. “That could be a strong point.”

Defensively, an early player to watch is junior linebacker Carson Cooney – the coach’s son – who picked up an offer from University of Illinois earlier this month.

Cooney was among a large group of Oswego underclassmen thrown into the fire last season as sophomores when the varsity team was hit hard by injuries.

“It was bad,” coach Cooney said. “Injuries happen to everyone, but in 25 years of coaching I’ve never visited so many kids on the field Week 1. And it wasn’t ‘I stubbed by toe,’ it was ‘You’re out for the season’ type of things.

“I give the kids credit. The kids we brought up, they took their licks. Hopefully that experience that those younger kids got that are now juniors, they’ll have a little more confidence than a typical junior that shows up.”

That rash of injuries contributed to Oswego’s 3-6 finish. It was the first time Oswego missed the playoffs in Cooney’s tenure, and first time since 2010.

That recent history is hardly ignored around Oswego, but Cooney isn’t dwelling on last season’s shortcomings with this group.

“New year, new team. I don’t want to harp on these kids for what happened,” Cooney said, “but at the same time, I think all the kids in our program feel it when you have an odd season like that. Although they weren’t on the team, you’ll hear the kids from time to time talk about it. These kids that are invested and shown up, they’re about not having that type of season again and they’re working hard.”

Zegar echoed that thought, noting Oswego’s 80% or so weight room attendance.

“Everybody on the team has been working our butts off trying to have a great season and not a season like last year,” Zegar said. “Between now and Week 1, we honestly just need to focus on the mental stuff: knowing your zones on defense, knowing what reads to make as a quarterback and where to get open as receivers.”