The 2022 SVM Football All-Area Team

FIRST TEAM

Lucas Austin, Sterling jr. OL – A first-team all-Western Big 6 lineman, Austin helped pave the way for an offense that rushed for 3,355 yards and threw for 1,084 yards, and scored 68 total touchdowns.

Brennan Blaine, Amboy jr. WR/DE – An I8FA all-stater, Blaine had 46 catches for 1,191 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also running for 133 yards and 3 TDs on offense, with 98 tackles (43 solo), 14 sacks and 17 tackles for loss on defense. He was a unanimous all-North 2 Division pick at tight end, and a first-teamer at defensive end.

Braiden Damhoff, Fulton sr. OL – A 1A IHSFCA first-team all-stater, Damhoff anchored the line on both sides of the ball for the Steamers, who advanced to the quarterfinals for the second straight season. He helped pave the way for an offense that ran for 1,916 yards and passed for 1,612, and also had 78 tackles (42 solo), 7 tackles for loss and a sack. He was a unanimous all-NUIC pick on offense and a second-teamer on defense.

Brayden Dykstra, Fulton sr. QB – A first-team all-NUIC pick, Dykstra set single-season school records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. He was 138-for-234 passing for 1,583 yards and 16 touchdowns, with 7 interceptions; he was second in the area in completions, attempts and yards, and third in TD passes.

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. RB/DB – A first-team all-NUIC pick on defense, Eads had five interceptions and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in addition to his 1,049 total yards and 14 touchdowns from the offensive backfield. He had 145 rushes for 646 yards and 10 TDs on the ground, and caught 43 passes for 403 yards and 4 TDs. He also had 58 tackles (37 solo).

Eric Ebersole, Milledgeville sr. OL/DL – An I8FA all-stater, Ebersole anchored the line for an attack that amassed more than 3,000 yards of total offense, and he also led the Missiles with 85 tackles from his defensive end spot. He was unanimous all-North 2 Division on offense and also a first-teamer on defense.

Avery Grenoble, Polo sr. RB/LB – An I8FA all-stater for the second straight season, Grenoble had 107 rushes for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns, and made 84 tackles (72 solo) with 18 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and an interception despite missing the Marcos’ three playoff games after suffering an knee injury. He was a unanimous all-North 2 Division pick on offense, and a first-teamer on defense.

Jase Grunder, Erie-Prophetstown sr. RB/LB – A Class 2A IHSFCA all-stater and unanimous all-TRAC West pick on both offense & defense, Grunder ran 176 times for 1,607 yards (2nd in the area) and 21 touchdowns (4th in the area), and also had 121 tackles (51 solo) at linebacker.

Kacen Johnson, Milledgeville sr. WR/DB/KR – An I8FA all-state selection and unanimous all-North 2 Division pick on both offense & defense, Johnson had 40 catches for 816 yards and 13 touchdowns at receiver, and also returned two kickoffs and three punts for TDs while amassing 677 return yards.

Johnny Kobler, Forreston sr. RB/DL – A unanimous all-NUIC selection on both offense & defense, Kobler had 216 rushes for 1,488 yards (3rd in the area) and 24 touchdowns (2nd in the area), and also had 50 tackles (18 solo) and a tackle for loss to help lead the Cardinals to the 1A semifinals.

Lane Koning, Ashton-Franklin Center sr. WR/DB – A first-team wide receiver and honorable mention defensive back in the I8FA North 1 Division, Koning was the top target for QB Carson Rueff, racking up 906 yards receiving and 19 touchdowns.

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. FB/DE – A key cog on both offense and defense for the I8FA state runners-up, Leffelman had 132 rushes for 896 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground to go with 109 receiving yards and 2 TD catches, while securing 73 tackles (31 solo), 10 tackles for loss and 8 sacks on defense. He was a second-team all-North 2 Division pick on defense and honorable mention on offense.

Danny Mouw, Morrison sr. QB – A second-team all-TRAC West pick on both sides of the ball, Mouw’s 1,180 yards passing was second all-time in program history for a single season. He was 65-for-114 passing, with 14 touchdowns and just 1 interception, and he added 20 tackles (10 solo) from the secondary.

Connor Nye, Milledgeville sr. QB/LB – An I8FA all-stater for the second straight season and unanimous all-North 2 Division pick, Nye accounted for 2,277 yards of offense and 38 touchdowns. He ran 108 times for 933 yards and 12 TDs, and was 76-for-151 passing for 1,344 yards (3rd in the area) and 26 TDs (2nd in the area), with only 4 INTs. He also had 59 tackles at linebacker & defensive end.

Carson Rueff, Ashton-Franklin Center sr. QB – An I8FA all-state and first-team all-North 1 Division selection, Rueff led the area in pass completions (144), pass attempts (246), passing yards (2,276) and passing touchdowns (34). He led the Raiders to the playoffs for the first time since 2005, after they had to cancel the second half of 2021 season due to low numbers and injuries.

Kael Ryan, Sterling sr. QB/LB – A Class 5A IHSFCA all-state selection, the Western Big 6 MVP amassed 1,565 yards of total offense and scored a touchdown running, throwing and receiving. He had 154 carries for 1,178 yards (5th in the area) and 22 TDs (3rd in the area), and was 36-for-68 passing for 387 yards and 2 TDs, with 2 INTs. He also played linebacker for the Golden Warriors.

Kaleb Sanders, Forreston jr. RB/DB – A first-team all-NUIC edge rusher and honorable mention running back, Sanders ran 129 times for 938 yards and 12 touchdowns, and also had 49 tackles (15 solo), 4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks for the Cardinals in their run to the 1A semifinals.

JP Schilling, Sterling sr. QB/DB – The other half of the Golden Warriors’ QB platoon with Kael Ryan, Schilling was 50-for-80 passing for 680 yards and 7 touchdowns, and he also had 124 rushes for 641 yards and 12 TDs. He was a first-team all-Western Big 6 selection.

Lukas Schroeder, Fulton sr. RB/LB – A second-team all-NUIC pick, Schroeder led the Steamers with 812 yards and 13 touchdowns on 139 carries, and also had 12 tackles (10 solo) and a sack on defense.

Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. QB – A second-team all-Big Northern pick, Shaner amassed 2,065 yards on the ground and through the air and accounted for 22 touchdowns. He ran 160 times for 1,058 yards and 9 TDs, and was 75-for-134 passing for 1,007 yards and 13 TDs, with 15 INTs. He led the Dukes to their eighth straight playoff appearance.

Brock Soltow, Polo jr. QB/RB/LB – The 2022 SVM Player of the Year and unanimous all-North 2 Division pick on both offense & defense, Soltow was an I8FA all-stater for the second straight season. He ran 246 times for 2,407 yards and 39 touchdowns, leading the area in all three categories. He also threw for 202 yards and 4 TDs, with 2 INTs, after moving to quarterback halfway through the season, and had 79 tackles (49 solo), including 7 for loss and 2 sacks, and added 7 interceptions at outside linebacker.

Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. RB/LB – A key cog in the Clippers’ trek to a runner-up finish in the I8FA, Whelchel had 182 rushes for 1,451 yards (4th in the area) and 18 touchdowns (5th in the area) as the main ball-carrier, while also recording 119 tackles (42 solo) and 9 tackles for loss on defense. He was named second-team all-North 2 Division on both sides of the ball.

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. RB/LB – A second-team all-Big Northern selection, Wiseman had 140 carries for 951 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns, and also caught a TD pass. He was also one of Dixon’s leading tacklers from his linebacker spot.

Hayden Witt, Newman sr. OL/DL – A first-team all-TRAC East pick, Witt anchored the line for a Newman defense that allowed 219 points on the season (21.9 ppg) and an offense that diversified to include the pass more this season.

SECOND TEAM

Brady Anderson, Morrison fr. RB/DB – 103 rushes, 660 yards, 10 TDs; 5 catches, 74 yards, 2 TDs; 5 kickoff returns, 112 yards, TD; 16 tackles (9 solo), 1 TFL, 1 INT

Tyler Ballard, Erie-Prophetstown sr. RB/LB – 72 rushes, 605 yards, 4 TDs; 40 tackles (18 solo); second-team all-TRAC West RB

Ayden Batten, Newman sr. WR – 21 catches, 409 yards, 4 TDs; 12 tackles, INT; honorable mention all-TRAC East WR

AJ Boardman, West Carroll jr. QB – 34-for-120 passing, 458 yards, 3 TDs, 11 INTs; 102 rushes, 381 yards; 11 tackles

Baylen Damhoff, Fulton jr. WR – 50 catches, 637 yards, 9 TDs; 8 rushes, 19 yards; 10 kickoff returns, 197 yards, TD; 66 tackles (45 solo), 2 INTs; first-team all-NUIC WR

Shaun DeVries, Dixon sr. OL/DL – anchored D-line for 4A playoff team; helped anchor line on offense that rushed for 2,378 yards & passed for 1,007 yards; first-team all-Big Northern DL

Gabe Eckerd, Oregon sr. RB/LB – 115 rushes, 589 yards, 5 TDs; 56 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 sacks, INT; second-team all-Big Northern LB

Ethan Hays, Dixon sr. WR – 26 catches, 379 yards, 4 TDs; first-team all-Big Northern WR

Carsen Heeren, Eastland-Pearl City sr. QB – 68-for-129 passing, 1.085 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs; 53 rushes, 226 yards, 6 TDs; second-team all-NUIC QB, honorable mention P

Clay Hockaday, Erie-Prophetstown sr. OL/DL – 54 tackles (22 solo), 2 sacks; helped pave way for 1,600-yard rusher; first-team all-TRAC West DL

Daniel Kelly, Newman so. LB – 88 tackles (led team); second-team all-TRAC East linebacker

AJ Kested, Sterling sr. RB/DB – 47 rushes, 380 yards, 6 TDs; first-team all-Western Big 6 defense

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. QB – 38-for-63 passing, 917 yards, 13 TDs, 4 INTs; 56 rushes, 397 yards, 3 TDs; honorable mention all-I8FA North Division 2 QB

Ayize Martin, Bureau Valley sr. OL/DL – 36 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks; unanimous all-TRAC East defensive lineman, second-team offensive line

Ryan McCord, Rock Falls sr. RB/C/LB – 53 rushes, 244 yards; 65 tackles, 2 TFL; honorable mention all-Big Northern

Kendrick Muhammad, Sterling jr. DL – helped anchor line for defense that allowed 229 points (19.1 ppg) and 258.9 yards per game; first-team all-Western Big 6 defense

Chase Newman, Morrison jr. RB/WR/DB – 39 rushes, 327 yards, TD; 28 catches, 559 yards, 6 TDs; 61 tackles (30 solo), 2 TFL, 2 INTs, 2 blocked punts, 1 blocked punt return TD; honorable mention 1A IHSFCA all-state, first-team all-TRAC West DB, second-team RB

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. WR – 13 catches, 254 yards, 2 TDs; 92 tackles (57 solo), 1 sack; first-team all-NUIC TE

Endi Qunaj, Fulton sr. K – 45 PATs, 7 FGs (long of 44), 72 kickoffs, 2,778 yards (52.2 yards per kickoff), 22 touchbacks; unanimous all-NUIC K

Rylan Ramsdell, Dixon sr. WR – 16 catches, 233 yards, 4 TDs; 19 rushes, 94 yards; second-team all-Big Northern WR

Carson Strating, Morrison jr. RB/LB – 159 rushes, 588 yards, 7 TDs; 4 catches, 59 yards; 75 tackles (33 solo), 2 TFL, 1 INT; second-team all-TRAC West LB, honorable mention RB

Antonio Tablante, Sterling sr. RB – 119 rushes, 772 yards, 14 TDs; 5 catches, 47 yards, TD; first-team all-Western Big 6 offense

Matt Warkins, Dixon sr. OL – helped anchor line on offense that rushed for 2,378 yards & passed for 1,007 yards; first-team all-Big Northern OL

Kolton Wilk, Milledgeville sr. RB/LB – 153 rushes, 832 yards, 9 TDs; 15 catches, 136 yards, 4 TDs; 75-yard kickoff return TD; 48 tackles; I8FA all-state, first-team all-North Division 2 RB, second-team defensive utility player

HONORABLE MENTION

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio – Austin Heath, Eddie Jones, Landon Montavon, Trey Payne, Ian Sundburg

Ashton-Franklin Center – Jordan Harris, Logan Mershon, Zane Murphy, Auden Polk

Bureau Valley – Isaac Attig, Jon Dybek, Elijah Endress, Mason Goossens, Cam Lillie, Connor Scott, Brock Shane

Dixon – Tyson Dambman, Gavin Jensen, Chance Perales, Jath St. Pier, Hunter Vacek

Eastland-Pearl City – Will Birchen, Jayden Downs, Maddux Hayden, Ethan Petta, Brady Sweitzer

Erie-Prophetstown – Amen Barron, Hunter Bruketta, Michael Collins

Forreston – McKeon Crase, Drew Dieterman, Casey DeVries, Quinten Frederick, Kyler Ganz, Micah Nelson, Alex Ryia, Brock Smith

Fulton – Joel Ford, Ben Fodsick, Zane Pannell, Conner Sheridan

Milledgeville – Cayden Akers, Konnor Johnson, Bryce McKenna, Bruce Raymond, Micah Toms-Smith

Morrison – Logan Baker, Sebastian Carreno, Donny Reavy

Newman – Christopher Accardi, Nolan Britt, JJ Castle, Caleb Donna, Dylan Garland, Brady Grennan, Blayke Holbrook, Jaesen Johns, Hunter Luyando, Adam Morgan, Gabe Padilla, Carter Rude

Oregon – Jonathan Alaniz, Anthony Bauer, Josh Crandall, Noah Reber, Briggs Sellers, Jack Washburn

Polo – Delo Fernandez, Waylon Harris, Cayden Webster, Brady Wolber

Rock Falls – Jonathan Hicks

Sterling – Christian Beasley, Isaiah Mendoza

West Carroll – Aaron Becker, Durlin Richardson, Conner Townsend, Aden Wiest

2022 Final Stats Leaderboard

RUSHING

Att. Yds. TD

Brock Soltow, Polo jr. 246 2,407 39

Jase Grunder, Erie-P’town sr. 176 1,607 21

Johnny Kobler, Forreston sr. 216 1,488 24

Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. 182 1,451 18

Kael Ryan, Sterling sr. 154 1,178 22

Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. 160 1,058 9

Aiden Wiseman, Dixon jr. 140 951 12

Kaleb Sanders, Forreston jr. 129 938 12

Connor Nye, Milledgeville sr. 108 933 12

Avery Grenoble, Polo sr. 107 897 13

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. 132 896 16

Kolton Wilk, Milledgeville sr. 153 832 9

Lukas Schroeder, Fulton sr. 139 812 13

Antonio Tablante, Sterling sr. 118 772 14

Brady Anderson, Morrison fr. 103 660 10

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 145 646 10

JP Schilling, Sterling sr. 124 641 12

Tyler Ballard, Erie-P’town sr. 72 605 4

Gabe Eckerd, Oregon sr. 115 589 5

Carson Strating, Morrison jr. 159 588 7

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. X 539 4

Micah Nelson, Forreston jr. 49 513 7

Noah Reber, Oregon jr. 73 461 6

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 97 414 X

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 56 397 3

McKeon Crase, Forreston sr. 67 391 5

Brock Smith, Forreston sr. 50 382 6

AJ Boardman, West Carroll jr. 102 381 0

AJ Kested, Sterling sr. 47 380 6

Quinten Frederick, Forreston sr. 63 340 1

Hunter Luyando, Newman sr. 51 336 X

Mason Goossens, Bureau Valley sr. 94 331 6

Chase Newman, Morrison jr. 39 327 1

Delo Fernandez, Polo jr. 30 327 4

Logan Mershon, AFC fr. X 313 5

Joel Ford, Fulton sr. 55 308 7

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 64 276 2

Robert Novak, Bureau Valley. jr. 70 244 2

Ryan McCord, Rock Falls sr. 53 244 0

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 72 239 4

Carter Rude, Newman jr. 53 237 X

Brady Grennan, Newman jr. 54 234 X

Logan Baker, Morrison sr. 40 230 3

Carsen Heeren, EPC sr. 53 226 6

Eddie Jones, Amboy so. 27 223 4

Cale Ledergerber, Sterling jr. 44 214 2

Owen Mulder, Forreston jr. 38 201 1

JJ Castle, Newman sr. 63 188 X

Auden Polk, AFC sr. x 165 4

Brady Sweitzer, EPC jr. 39 159 2

Brady Hartz, Bureau Valley fr. 22 154 0

Brady Wolber, Polo sr. 13 152 3

Brennan Blaine, Amboy jr. 17 133 3

Gabe Padilla, Newman sr. 31 130 X

Noah Dewey, Polo so. 14 119 1

Hunter Vacek, Dixon sr. 21 118 0

Cayden Webster, Polo sr. 23 101 2

Evan Boettner, Forreston so. 11 97 1

Rylan Ramsdell, Dixon sr. 19 94 0

Jath St. Pier, Dixon sr. 6 88 2

Braiden Herrera, Sterling sr. 12 76 0

Gavin Church, Sterling jr. 10 66 1

Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 15 63 1

Aramis Morga, Sterling jr. 11 53 1

Ben Fosdick, Fuklton sr. 8 47 1

Brayden Dykstra, Fulton sr. 17 43 0

Jackson Glendenning, Oregon jr. 2 43 0

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 32 38 0

Raef Pickard-Schintgen, WC so. 7 37 0

DaeShaun McQueen, Morrison jr. 10 32 1

PASSING

C-A-I Yds. TD

Carson Rueff, AFC sr. 144-246-X 2,276 34

Brayden Dykstra, Fulton sr. 138-234-7 1,583 16

Connor Nye, Milledgeville sr. 76-151-4 1,344 26

Danny Mouw, Morrison sr. 65-114-1 1,180 14

Carsen Heeren, EPC sr. 68-129-8 1,085 7

Tyler Shaner, Dixon jr. 75-134-15 1,007 13

Tucker Lindenmeyer, Amboy sr. 38-63-4 917 13

Jack Washburn, Oregon so. 96-139-8 841 3

JP Schilling, Sterling sr. 50-80-2 680 7

JJ Castle, Newman sr. 41-X-1 595 6

Eddie Jones, Amboy so. 22-45-2 547 10

AJ Boardman, West Carroll jr. 34-120-11 458 3

Kael Ryan, Sterling sr. 33-68-2 387 2

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 28-77-7 314 2

Cayden Webster, Polo sr. 17-41-5 264 2

Brock Soltow, Polo jr. 12-24-2 202 4

Brock Smith, Forreston sr. 11-35-2 182 3

Carter Rude, Newman jr. 20-X-5 149 0

Wilson Bressler, West Carroll so. 11-39-5 102 0

RECEIVING

Rec. Yds. TD

Baylen Damhoff, Fulton jr. 50 637 9

Brennan Blaine, Amboy jr. 46 1,191 21

Ryan Eads, Fulton sr. 43 403 4

Kacen Johnson, Milledgeville sr. 40 816 13

Lane Koning, AFC sr. X 906 19

Zane Murphy, AFC sr. X 626 10

Auden Polk, AFC sr. X 424 X

Chase Newman, Morrison jr. 28 559 6

Austin Egyed, Oregon jr. 28 235 1

Ethan Hays, Dixon sr. 26 379 4

Josh Crandall, Oregon so. 25 250 1

DaeShaun McQueen, Morrison jr. 23 476 5

Ayden Batten, Newman sr. 21 409 4

Brady Sweitzer, EPC jr. 21 283 1

Aaron Becker, West Carroll jr. 19 294 3

Griffin Marlatt, Oregon jr. 18 118 0

Ethan Petta, EPC jr. 17 296 0

Isaiah Mendoza, Sterling jr. 17 234 2

Isaac Attig, Bureau Valley sr. 17 139 1

Rylan Ramsdell, Dixon sr. 16 233 4

Cale Ledergerber, Sterling jr. 15 156 1

Justin Null, Sterling sr. 15 152 2

Kolton Wilk, Milledgeville sr. 15 136 4

Logan Mershon, AFC fr. X 194 X

Ethan Price, Fulton sr. 13 254 2

Jath St. Pier, Dixon sr. 13 160 1

Kole Schipper, Fulton sr. 13 117 0

Nolan Britt, Newman sr. 11 112 0

Gabe Padilla, Newman sr. 11 69 0

Avery Grenoble, Polo sr. 10 213 1

Noah Reber, Oregon jr. 8 48 0

Dylan Ottens, Sterling jr. 7 151 2

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy so. 7 109 2

Cullen Shaner, Dixon so. 7 100 2

Mason Emin, Sterling jr. 6 120 1

Brock Soltow, Polo jr. 6 79 1

QJ Mangelsen, Fulton sr. 6 65 0

Joel Ford, Fulton sr. 6 57 1

Aden Wiest, West Carroll so. 6 55 0

Brady Anderson, Morrison fr. 5 74 2

Cayden Webster, Polo sr. 5 71 1

Raef Pickard-Schintgen, WC so. 5 68 0

Isaiah Williams, Newman jr. 5 59 1

Antonio Tablante, Sterling sr. 5 47 1

Kaleb Sanders, Forreston jr. 4 88 1

Micah Nelson, Forreston jr. 4 68 2

Carson Strating, Morrison jr. 4 59 0

Brock Shane, Bureau Valley jr. 4 58 0

Landon Whelchel, Amboy jr. 4 52 1

Rylena Lindaas, Polo sr. 4 48 2

Lukas Schroeder, Fulton sr. 4 46 0

Anthony Bell, Oregon sr. 4 39 0

Hunter Bartel, Oregon so. 4 34 1

Angel Garcia-Magana, WC so. 4 34 0

Trevor Tiesman, Fulton jr. 4 27 0

Miles Nawrocki, Sterling jr. 4 25 0

Winter Harrington, West Carroll fr. 3 67 0

Kael Ryan, Sterling sr. 3 57 1

Mateo Vasquez, Sterling sr. 3 21 0

Conner Townsend, West Carroll so. 3 7 0

Joseph Marchiorato, Sterling sr. 2 44 1

Mac Hanrahan, Newman jr. 2 43 0

Dalton McCammon, Oregon jr. 2 39 0

Emmett Peterson, Oregon sr. 2 39 0

Tommy Tate, Sterling sr. 2 32 0

Jaesen Johns, Newman sr. 2 31 1

Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley so. 2 20 0

Austin Behrens, West Carroll so. 2 19 0

Keegan Diehl, Oregon sr. 2 16 0

Robbie Rice, West Carroll jr. 2 16 0

Austin Lahre, West Carroll jr. 2 14 0

Jayden Jenkins, Oregon sr. 2 12 0

AJ Boardman, West Carroll jr. 2 -8 0

Eli Attig, Bureau Valley jr. 1 96 1

Noah Dewey, Polo so. 1 24 1

Delo Fernandez, Polo jr. 1 18 0

Quinten Frederick, Forreston sr. 1 17 0

Billy Lowry, Polo so. 1 16 0

Lance Wren, Sterling sr. 1 16 0

Daniel Kelly, Newman so. 1 12 0

JP Schilling, Sterling sr. 1 12 0

Mason Goossens, Bureau Valley sr. 1 11 0

Kyler Ganz, Forreston sr. 1 9 0

AJ Kested, Sterling sr. 1 7 0

Hunter Luyando, Newman sr. 1 7 0

Logan Baker, Morrison sr. 1 6 0

Gabe Eckerd, Oregon sr. 1 5 0

Austin Van Landuit, Newman jr. 1 5 0

Braiden Damhoff, Fulton sr. 1 4 1

Johnny Kobler, Forreston sr. 1 2 0

Dom Kramer, Fulton so. 1 2 0

Tyler McGinnis, West Carroll so. 1 2 0

Karder White, Morrison jr. 1 2 1

Landen Brooks, Polo jr. 1 -1 0

Roger LaBorn, West Carroll fr. 1 -1 0

Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley so. 1 -4 0