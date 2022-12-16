Going back to Normal: Bureau County coaches mixed on IHSA’s return to ISU

The IHSA State football championships are going back to its roots.

The IHSA announced last week it would be moving the State finals from Champaign to Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium in Normal for the next five years. ISU served as the site from 1974-99.

The state finals have alternated between U of I’s Memorial Stadium in Champaign and NIU’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb since 2013, but with those contracts set to expire following the 2022 season, the IHSA expressed its desire to maintain a permanent location.

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson couldn’t be happier. For him, it’s like taking a trip back in time. He played for Stark County in the 1997 1A State finals at ISU.

“I have very special memories that I will cherish forever. ... I even still remember the warm-ups,” he said. “There is no better feeling than playing on the biggest possible stage in front of your entire school, communities and families.”

“I think it’s fantastic that the State Finals are back in Bloomington-Normal. That’s where the title games were originally played for years and I was always impressed with the venue. I’m glad it’s going back.”

Eighteen years after Pearson played in Normal, his brother, Sage, played on Stark County’s State finals team at Champaign in 2015.

Hall coach Randy Tieman said he always liked the State finals at ISU and that “it always seemed like the stadium was full compared to Champaign.”

As a Hall alum, he has favorable memories of the games at ISU with the Red Devils making two appearances there.

And, he said, “for our area, it’s an easy trip.”

St. Bede coach Jim Eustice, who led the Bruins to a 1A playoff berth this year, also likes the move to Normal.

“I think it’s great. The smaller venue will make it seem fuller, it’s centrally located and they have updated facilities,” he said. “Bloomington-Normal and ISU will do a great job.”

Bureau Valley coach Mat Pistole hoped the games would stay in Champaign.

“As a diehard Illinois fan, I’d prefer the games be in Champaign,” he said. “I’m not sure I completely understand why they wouldn’t be in Champaign every year honestly. It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. The games should be at the flagship university. Kids grow up dreaming to get the opportunity to play in a Big 10 football stadium and you are taking that away.”

ISU, Northern Illinois and Southern Illinois in Carbondale all submitted bids to host the championships from 2023-2027, while the University of Illinois submitted a bid to host in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

Illinois Valley at State

Hall is the only Illinois Valley school to play at both Normal and Champaign, winning one state title at each.

The Red Devils made back-to-back appearances in Normal, rallying to defeat DuQuoin, 38-32, in 1995, and falling to Carterville, 23-20, in 1996.

Hall’s next trip to State took the Red Devils to Champaign for the first time in 2001, where Gary Vicini’s Red Devils landed their second state crown by defeating LeRoy, 21-0.

LaSalle-Peru made the State finals in the infancy of the IHSA playoffs, making three straight appearance from 1977-79 in Normal. The Cavaliers lost to Joliet Catholic in 1977 (30-6) and 1978 (25-0) and to Wheaton North in 1979 (14-6).

Walnut was the first Bureau County team to make State in 1982, falling to Ziegler Royalton, 7-6, in the Class 1A finals.

Princeton followed the Blue Raiders to Normal, when “Tiger Style Ran Wild” to State in 1989. Randy Swinford’s Tigers lost to powerful Belleville Althoff, 38-7, in the Class 3A finals.

Bureau Valley made two straight appearances in the 3A state finals in Champaign in 2004-05. In their first trip, the Storm lost to state powerhouse Addison Driscoll, 37-14. The next year, Bureau Valley finished as the Perfect Storm, defeating Tolono Unity, 34-7, to cap a 14-0 season.