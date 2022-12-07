2022 NewsTribune Offensive Football Player of the Year

When Randy Tieman returned as Hall football coach, he decided to build the team’s offense around its best player – Mac Resetich.

With Resetich’s lightning fast speed, size and strength, he was a big threat running the ball, so Tieman moved him back to quarterback – where he played as a freshman under Tieman – from running back where he played as a sophomore and junior.

“He could read the bubble and see where the hole was,” Tieman said. “With his athleticism, he was able to get in the hole and get up field. With his speed, once he hit the corner, there was nobody who was going to catch him.”

Resetich was all for the change.

“Obviously, if the whole offense revolves around me, I’m going to be excited for that,” Resetich said.

The offense gave Resetich the freedom to read the defense and run where he felt it was the best option.

“I was reading everything,” Resetich said. “I was reading the ends, tackles, linebackers. It was all free. I could go anywhere I wanted. It was just reading everything.”

Due in large part to the fact that he was “a lot bigger and faster than everybody,” the offense was very effective and Resetich had a record-breaking season.

Resetich ran for 2,227 yards and 30 touchdowns, which both were school single-season records, and he finished as Hall’s top career rusher with 3,425 yards.

Resetich, who averaged 222.7 rushing yards per game and 9.3 yards per carry, ran for more than 200 yards in seven of 10 games and set the school single-game records for rushing yards (429) and rushing touchdowns (seven) against Mendota.

He also threw for 378 yards and four touchdowns.

Resetich had 2,637 offensive yards between rushing, passing and receiving, which accounted for 89% of Hall’s yards.

“I’m definitely proud of everything that I did,” said Resetich, who recently took a football visit to the University of Illinois. “I accomplished everything I wanted to except ending on a win, so I’m happy with it.”

For all he accomplished this season, Resetich is the 2022 NewsTribune Offensive Football Player of the Year.

“He was the most important guy on the team this year,” Tieman said. “He accounted for probably 90% of our offense. He made some big plays on defense. I couldn’t be more proud of what he did this year and what he accomplished. You won’t see someone that special again for a long time.”

Tieman said he has never had one player who meant so much to a team and called Resetich, “definitely the best player I’ve ever coached.”

Resetich carried a team that won one game in the spring 2021 season and one game in the fall 2021 season to five wins and a playoff berth in Class 4A.

The Red Devils started 1-3 but began to turn things around with Resetich’s record-breaking game against Mendota, which Hall won 66-45.

Hall beat Kewanee the next week to move to 3-3 before suffering a heart-breaking last-second loss to Newman in Week 7.

The next week, the Red Devils had their backs against the wall against St. Bede, which was 6-1 at the time, needing to win their final two games to become playoff eligible.

Resetich delivered with 324 yards and six touchdowns rushing along with 104 yards on 4-of-5 passing.

“That was a huge game for us,” Tieman said. “He wanted that game more than anybody. He wanted to get back to the playoffs. He got to play in couple playoff games his freshman year. He knew what it was all about, and he wanted to get back there.”

Resetich said he thrives in critical situations.

“I enjoy that,” Resetich said. “I like getting my teammates involved, too, but I like it when all the pressure is on me.”

Resetich also delivered on defense and special teams.

He made 37 solo tackles with 45 assists, had two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception.

Resetich returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and returned a punt for a TD.

“He made plays in every aspect of the game,” Tieman said.