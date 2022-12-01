Record Newspapers Player of the Year: Andrew Laurich left winning legacy at Yorkville as dominant force on defensive line

Tyson LeBlanc still vividly recalls a play that typifies the conundrum opposing coaches encountered facing Andrew Laurich this fall.

The Oswego East’s coach called a screen at one point during their game with Yorkville. Laurich, the Foxes’ senior defensive lineman, took three steps up the field. On a dime, however, Laurich put on the brakes and made the window to throw super tight for Wolves’ quarterback Tre Jones.

“After the play, he turns to our sideline and he had a little smirk on his face. At that point, you’re like ‘Oh, man,’” LeBlanc said. “He is a big, physical, strong, athletic kid, but he has a very high football IQ. That is the thing that made him as good as he was. He was a game-changer.”

Indeed, Laurich was the dominant force in the middle of one of the fiercest defensive lines around. That drove Yorkville to heights not reached in a generation.

A nightmare for opposing quarterbacks and running backs, Laurich had 28 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and 17 quarterback hurries with 50 total tackles.

Yorkville’s defense posted five shutouts. Perhaps even more impressive, it allowed just 566 yards rushing for the season, in 12 games, or 47 yards rushing per game.

When LeBlanc said after their game “it seemed like there were eight defensive linemen out there, instead of four,” Laurich was surely one who came to mind.

“The thing that stood out to me with Laurich was his tackles for loss,” Yorkville coach Dan McGuire said. “He was able to get people behind the chains. It allowed for our defensive strength to come through. It made teams one dimensional and allowed us to play to our strengths.”

Yorkville’s identity all year was forged with Laurich and the Foxes’ defensive line. The Colorado State recruit, named a Class 7A All-Stater by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association and the Southwest Prairie Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year, led the Foxes to a 10-2 record, 8-1 in the regular season.

With a four-overtime win over Moline in the second round, Yorkville reached its first quarterfinal since 1999. And now, Andrew Laurich is the Record Newspapers Player of the Year.

“Definitely a year I was looking forward to my whole life,” Laurich said. “Growing up in Yorkville, along with all the kids we graduated this year, we all looked forward to this season. If you look at the big picture, we turned a lot of heads. We put a lot of eyes on Yorkville football.”

Football, Class 7A playoffs, Libertyville at Yorkville Libertyville running back Blaise LaVista (46) tries to get out of the backfield against Yorkville defender Andrew Laurich (9) during a class 7A playoff football game at Yorkville High School on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Steven Buyansky/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Laurich’s physical attributes turn eyes.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, with speed uncommon for a young man his size, and a full beard to boot, Laurich looks like a college player in a high school game. He has versatility and athleticism unheard of for a kid his size, which allowed Yorkville to play him at three technique and defensive end, and at tight end and fullback offensively.

He also puts in the homework to make himself great. Laurich has his own personal schedule to watch film at home for tendencies of what teams like to run and what offensive linemen do.

On Mondays, he watches 30 minutes of film, all of first down plays. Then he watches exclusively second down on Tuesdays. Wednesday, it’s third down, and he wraps it up with more film Thursday and Friday.

“Something I picked up last year toward the middle of the season – one of the coaches helped me with that, another way to stay organized, have every single scenario down,” Laurich said. “It’s just love for the game, taking that extra head step. I just want to take the next step to become a great player.”

It should not be a surprise that Laurich is such a student of the game.

His grandfather Matt was a head football coach at Marmion Academy and Fenwick High School, and started the Waubonsie Valley football program. Andrew’s dad, Marty, starred at Marmion where he is in the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame, and went on to play collegiately at Iowa State.

Andrew never met his grandfather, but he’s heard stories from his dad, uncles – even referees who come up to him at games and say they knew Matt.

“It’s always great to hear that,” Laurich said. “That’s another thing that pushes me to live up to my family legacy.”

Andrew, however, has burned his own path.

While his dad starred at Marmion, his older brother played basketball and soccer there, and Andrew’s sister was a standout swimmer at Rosary, Andrew opted to stay in his hometown with childhood friends and build up Yorkville’s program.

“That was a big decision,” Laurich said. “I think the biggest thing is I realized that all my brothers that I came up with, that I hung around, were from Yorkville. We realized we’d be a good team, had some really good size. Marmion has a great program. It was one of those things that my parents left it up to me. It was my decision. I felt I made the right one.”

Yorkville at Oswego East Football Yorkville defensive lineman Andrew Laurich (9) sacks Oswego East quarterback Robert Tyre Jones III (9) during a varsity football game at Oswego East High School on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

It is not a choice that McGuire, who has led Yorkville to at least the playoff’s second round in the last four postseasons after a down cycle in the middle of last decade, takes lightly.

“The fact that he came to school at Yorkville which is historically not a dominant program, the fact that he believed in ourselves and our community to have success meant a lot to our program,” McGuire said. “I think he can truly say that he left a positive impact. Hopefully we can continue what he and kids like Cale Reeder and Josh Beetham that had opportunities to play at other places started.”

It was not an overnight success for Laurich at Yorkville.

Moved up to the sophomore team as a freshman, he was limited because of injuries. McGuire said he didn’t make excuses or blame coaches – Laurich said he just had to get better. McGuire felt that Laurich’s growth from freshman year to sophomore year, his first on varsity, was dramatic.

Between Laurich’s sophomore and junior years – a short turnaround after the spring 2021 season – he made another jump, putting on 20 to 25 pounds over three to four months.

“I dedicated myself and realized that maybe I do have the potential,” Laurich said. “I really fell in love with the game of football.”

“I think the biggest growth has been his maturity,” McGuire said. “We had some situations his junior year that we didn’t win as many games as we would have liked to win. His comment was just ‘We have to get better.’ That’s not easy to do as a high school kid. It’s not easy to see that full picture. That’s something I’ll always remember about him. Physically, he was a giant but what I’ll remember is he was a captain and his growth as a team-first player. He took a chance on us in his community and we ran with it.”