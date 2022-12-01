Here is the 2022 Suburban Life All-Area football team.

OFFENSE

Jacek Blaszynski

Jacek Blaszynski, Lemont, senior, offensive lineman: Indiana State recruit. Did not allow a sack and team leader in pancake blocks.

Glenbard South senior Jalen Brown

Jalen Brown, Glenbard South, senior, running back: Rushed for 1,545 yards and 19 touchdowns for a per game average of 154.5 yards.

Glenbard West junior Julius Ellens

Julius Ellens, Glenbard West, junior, running back: Carried the ball 220 times for 1,685 yards and 29 touchdowns. Caught 19 passes for 528 yards and five TDs. Returned a punt for a TD. Named Offensive MVP in the West Suburban Silver Conference.

Fenwick senior Joep Engbers

Joep Engbers, Fenwick, senior, offensive lineman/defensive lineman: Did not allow a sack in seven-plus games played. Recorded 10 tackles. Slated to play in the U.S. Army All-American bowl game.

IC Catholic Prep senior Isaiah Gonzalez

Isaiah Gonzalez, IC Catholic, senior, offensive lineman: Finished with 61 pancake blocks. Did not allow a sack. Metro Suburban Conference Blue Offensive Lineman of the Year.

St. Francis senior TJ McMillen

TJ McMillen, St. Francis, senior, offensive lineman/defensive lineman: Illinois recruit. Recorded 108 pancake blocks in 11 games. Finished with 68 tackles, including nine tackles for a loss, and four and a half sacks and 14 hurries. Metro Suburban Conference Red Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Glenbard West senior Chris Terek

Chris Terek, Glenbard West, senior, offensive lineman: Notre Dame recruit. Named to the Army All-American team and playing in the game. West Suburban Conference Silver Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Nazareth senior Justin Taylor

Justin Taylor, Nazareth, senior, wide receiver/running back/defensive back: Wisconsin recruit. Caught 48 passes for 550 yards and four touchdowns, rushed 65 times for 361 yards and eight touchdowns. Totaled 35 tackles.

York senior quarterback Matt Vezza

Matt Vezza, York, senior, quarterback: Completed 152 of 242 passes for 2,028 yards and 21 touchdowns with just five interceptions. Rushed for 637 yards and six touchdowns. West Suburban Conference Silver Player of the Year.

Lemont senior Luke Wallace

Luke Wallace, Lemont, senior, wide receiver: Caught 52 passes for 1,098 yards and 15 touchdowns. Returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and two punts for touchdowns.

Benet senior Pierce Walsh

Pierce Walsh, Benet, senior, tight end: Minnesota recruit. Caught 31 passes for 449 yards and three touchdowns. CCL/ESCC Conference Green Offensive Player of the Year.

Glenbard South junior Cam Williams

Cam Williams, Glenbard South, junior, wide receiver/defensive back: Notre Dame recruit. Caught 47 passes for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns to go with one rushing TD. Intercepted two passes. Upstate Eight Conference Offensive Player of the Year.

DEFENSE

Downers Grove North senior Ben Bielawski

Ben Bielawski, Downers Grove North, senior, defensive lineman: Totaled 11.5 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups. Added two forced fumbles and blocked three punts. Named West Suburban Conference Silver Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Hinsdale South senior Griffin Carr

Griffin Carr, Hinsdale South, senior, defensive end: Collected 42 tackles, including 10 tackles for a loss. Finished with 12.5 sacks, forced three fumbles, recovered two fumbles, blocked two kicks and tipped five passes.

Montini senior Luke Cushing

Luke Cushing, Montini, senior, defensive tackle/tight end: Tallied 41 tackles, including six for a loss, along with two sacks and four pass hurries.

Glenbard South senior Owen Difranco

Owen Difranco, Glenbard South, senior, defensive end/offensive lineman: Ohio recruit. Totaled 87 tackles and 10 sacks to go with 16 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. Upstate Eight Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Wheaton Academy senior Jaret Jawor

Jaret Jawor, Wheaton Academy, senior, defensive tackle/left tackle: Had 53 tackles, including four stops for a loss, and a sack. Forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble. Finished with 84 pancake blocks. Named Metro Suburban Conference Blue Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Nazareth sophomore Gabe Kaminski

Gabe Kaminski, Nazareth, senior, defensive end/tight end: Recorded 94 tackles, including 38 stops for a loss, to go with 16 sacks.

Glenbard West senior Filip Maciorowski

Filip Maciorowski, Glenbard West, senior, defensive end/tight end: Recorded 16 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss. Caught 31 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns.

Wheaton North senior Tyler O'Connor

Tyler O’Connor, Wheaton North, senior, defensive back: Snared 10 interceptions and totaled six pass-breakups and four tackles for a loss. He finished with 48 tackles and scored 13 offensive touchdowns, while handling the kicking and punting duties.

York junior Cole Ostendorf

Cole Ostendorf, York, junior, linebacker: Recorded 90 tackles, including 27 for a loss, to go with 11.5 sacks, eight hurries and two forced fumbles. Named Defensive Player of the Year in the West Suburban Silver Conference.

IC Catholic Prep junior KJ Parker

KJ Parker, IC Catholic Prep, junior, defensive back/wide receiver: Tallied 39 tackles, a sack and intercepted two passes and returned a fumble for a touchdown. Had 37 receptions for 1,082 yards and 17 touchdowns. Metro Suburban Conference Blue Player of the Year.

Lyons Township senior Danny Pasko

Danny Pasko, Lyons, senior, linebacker/running back: Had 83 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble. Finished with 15 sacks. Scored five rushing touchdowns.

Lemont senior Noah Taylor

Noah Taylor, Lemont, senior, linebacker: Recorded 106 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for a loss, and four and a half sacks. North Dakota State recruit. Named South Suburban Conference Blue Defensive Player of the Year.

Honorable mention:

Brandon Amaniampong, Downers Grove South, senior, wide receiver; Damien Banaszewski, Willowbrook, senior, linebacker; Will Beargie, Nazareth, senior, offensive lineman/defensive lineman; Dom Beres, St. Francis, junior, linebacker; Belay Brummel, Wheaton Academy, senior, quarterback; Michael Champagne, Glenbard South, junior, quarterback; Kevin Connors, Hinsdale Central, senior, defensive back; Marcelo Diomede, Glenbard West, senior, kicker/punter; Dash Dorsey, St. Francis, senior, wide receiver/defensive back;

Denzell Gibson, IC Catholic, senior, running back/wide receiver/defensive back; Evan Grazzini, York, senior, linebacker; Nick Hawkins, Lemont, senior, tight end; Zach Hayes, Nazareth, senior, defensive back/wide receiver, kicker/punter; Dimitri Hritz, Glenbard East, senior, running back/linebacker; Ryan Jackson, Lyons, junior, quarterback; Jimmy Janicki, Downers Grove North, junior, linebacker/punter; Reese Kolke, Hinsdale Central, senior, wide receiver;

Karsten Libby, Wheaton North, senior, defensive back; Dennis Mandala, IC Catholic, junior, quarterback; Nate Marshall, Fenwick, sophomore, defensive lineman; Dylan McMurray, Hinsdale South, senior, linebacker; Alesio Milivojevic, St. Francis, junior, quarterback; Colin Moore, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, safety/wide receiver; Ashton Nawrocki, York, senior, defensive end; Jack Oberhofer, Glenbard West, senior, linebacker/running back; Mack O’Halloran, Downers Grove South, senior, defensive end/tight end; Breck Peacock, Wheaton Academy, senior, wide receiver/defensive back;

Payton Salomon, Lemont, senior, quarterback; JP Schmidt, IC Catholic, junior, linebacker;

Graham Smith, Lyons, senior, tight end; Nathaniel Stevens, Wheaton North, senior, offensive lineman; Drew Swiatek, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, linebacker; Santos Trujillo, Morton, senior, offensive lineman/defensive lineman; Eddie Tuerk, Lyons, junior, defensive lineman/offensive lineman; John Weidenbach, Benet, senior, linebacker; Nate Wrublic, Lemont, senior, running back.