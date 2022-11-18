In their own words: LaMoille and Ohio players in the Amboy co-op talk about going to I8FA State finals

BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus asked the members of the Amboy football co-op from Ohio and LaMoille what the Clippers’ ride to the Illinois 8-Man Football Association State championship game Friday night means to them and their towns. Here are their answers:

Troy Anderson - Ohio junior

“Going to state is a big deal for our small town. Ohio only went to state for basketball once almost 40 years ago. I think that it’s really cool to see the town come together and decorate and get really excited. It’s amazing to walk through the hallways at school that are decked out in red and black with tons of posters. I just love to see how the town has come together to support our team and see them get just as excited for the game as us.”

Vinnie Zambruski - Ohio junior

“I mean it’s great. Feeling a whole town behind you is an amazing feeling. But it’s not just one town, it’s all three. I’m from Ohio and they have shown nothing but support for our team and have let me and Troy Anderson know how much they have our backs and truly support us. And going to state really is showing me and all the other guys where hard work can get you. We have worked extremely hard and it has all paid off. We have changed the expectations for Amboy Football and we hope to uphold those expectations this Friday.”

Ohio junior Vincent Zembruski (58) and Troy Anderson (7)

Connor Deering - LaMoille freshman

“I hope we win that ring that would be awesome.”

Edward Fry - LaMoille sophomore

“State means a lot to me and its been a goal for the past two years and its brought a lot of happiness, excitement and spirit back in all the towns.”

Brayden Klein - LaMoille sophomore

“Going to state for me it is an amazing feeling in the way the town shows great support and excitement, school also has a great environment in how it has brought back so much school spirit. And I am very confident in my team for this Friday’s game.”

Ian Sundberg - LaMoille junior

“Going to state is exciting to me and going to state has brought a lot of excitement to my school and to the town.”

Tate Sundberg - LaMoille sophomore

“State means a lot to me because I was on the team last year when we lost in the semifinals to Orangeville we set our goal last year that we are going to state. It has brought a lot of school spirt back to both the town and the schools.”

Cody Winn - LaMoille freshman

“Going to state means a lot to the team and the community. It’s been a while since we got an opportunity like this so it’s definitely brought a lot of excitement and attention to our team and now we just have to go out there and get the job done.”

Note: LaMoille junior Giovanni Gatza did not respond