Quarterback play carries Amboy to title game

AMBOY – The Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio Clippers were dealt an unexpected and potentially season-altering blow in Week 4 of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association season when all-state senior quarterback Tucker Lindenmeyer injured his hamstring on the first play of the game against the Milford/Cissna Park Bearcats.

But from the moment sophomore backup quarterback Eddie Jones was thrust into action to Lindenmeyer’s Oct. 29 return for the first-round playoff game against Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon, the Clippers hardly skipped a beat.

Amboy lost the Week 4 game 40-30 but went on to win four of its next five with Jones under center. The four-game winning streak included victories over Orangeville (44-0), Hiawatha (26-12), Bushnell-Prairie City (62-8) and Aquin (42-14). The Clippers’ only other loss came against state championship opponent West Central (68-30).

For the rematch in the I8FA state championship Friday night, the Clippers will have their all-state quarterback in the lineup, with the benefit of a three-game stretch to help him return to top form.

When the injury occurred Sept. 16, there was much uncertainty throughout the team – and fear that it could potentially be season-ending. But with Lindenmeyer’s work in rehab and response to treatment, he was able to return to the field on the optimistic side of his projected absence.

“There definitely was [fear of a season-ending injury],” Lindenmeyer said. “But I figured since it was so early in the season, that if I really put my work in and went to therapy and got everything done, I’d be able to come back for the playoffs.

“And that’s exactly what I did.”

Amboy coach Scott Payne said he feared the worst initially, but his optimism about a return grew after seeing the progress of Lindenmeyer’s recovery.

“There was a little fear at first. With hamstrings, you never know. Hamstrings are a tough thing,” he said. “At first, they kind of thought it would be season-ending. And then he went and saw a doctor and started his treatment. His treatment went really well, and they said he could be back by playoffs. We kept our fingers crossed and said a prayer a little bit, and our prayer was answered. It’s great to have him back, senior leader. Let the senior go out playing in a game like this. That’s great for him.”

Although he was unable to help his team on the field for a six-game stretch, Lindenmeyer’s confidence in his teammates never wavered. The senior quarterback had faith in his sophomore backup from the moment he stepped into the starting lineup.

“I wasn’t really worried about it, because I knew since his freshman year when Eddie would work with us quarterbacks that he looked fine running options,” Lindenmeyer said. “And he’s a pretty smart quarterback, so I think he did a good job taking over.”

Amboy's Eddie Jones picks up a first down Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 against Orangeville. (Kyle Reidelbaugh - Shaw Local News Network)

With the confidence instilled in him by his coaches and teammates, and his preparation in practice, Jones felt ready to run the offense when his name was called.

“I felt pretty prepared. They let me get some snaps in during practice, so I felt prepared to go in there and do what I needed to do,” Jones said of his relief appearance in Week 4.

“[My coaches and teammates] just said keep your head up after a bad pass or a bad run, or if I messed up. They just said keep your head up because I’m only a sophomore. They helped me out tremendously.”

Jones credited Lindenmeyer with aiding his development as a quarterback and the readiness for his starts this season.

“When I got into high school, I started getting closer to Tucker and getting to know him and everything,” Jones said. “He taught me all I know right now, because I’ve never been a quarterback before I got to high school.”

Payne was pleased with Jones’ adjustment to the starting lineup, and said he saw signs of progression throughout the season. After shaking off some initial nerves in the first game, the sophomore quarterback settled in nicely.

“Eddie did a phenomenal job. Eddie came in and stepped up, played great right off the bat for us,” Payne said. “He got thrown in there in the mix right off the bat against Milford. First couple plays he was a little nervous, but after that, he just picked up things well. And every game he got better. I think he had over 400 yards passing and nine touchdowns throwing, so you can’t really complain about those numbers.”

With Jones’ skill set somewhat resembling Lindenmeyer’s, Payne didn’t feel the need to alter the play-calling or game plans to account for his regular starter’s absence. From offseason and regular-season practices, Jones already had earned his head coach’s trust.

“We still ran the ball with Eddie, we still took our shots throwing the football. We didn’t have to really change any of the play-calling,” Payne said. “We had confidence in Eddie at the beginning of the year. We knew he was going to be a good quarterback, we just thought it would be next year, not this year. But, like I said, he did a great job, and I couldn’t have asked for a better backup than Eddie.”

With Lindenmeyer back as the starting quarterback, Jones can focus more on the defensive side of the ball. With the state championship coming up, he’s grateful to have the weight of being the starting quarterback off his shoulders for now.

“It feels a lot better because I’ve got a big job to do: set the corner for this state game,” Jones said. “But it feels really good that Tucker is back and helping out the team a lot more, and doing good.”

For Lindenmeyer, getting back on the field for the playoffs and still having the opportunity to compete in the state championship game is special, especially as a senior.

“It’s definitely really exciting for me to be the only senior, and in my last year, having a team like this behind me to help everyone go to state,” Lindenmeyer said. “It’s been a really good season overall.”