Suburban Life football notes: Matt Vezza, York’s ‘incredible ride’ takes them to showdown with powerhouse Loyola

York senior quarterback Matt Vezza can quickly pinpoint the low moment of his football career.

A three-year varsity player, Vezza struggles picking out the best moment of his career.

Maybe that’s because the Dukes have reinvigorated the York community with a number of milestones in the best season of the 100-plus year football program.

Vezza said the lowest point of his career came in the lower levels, when the freshmen team lost four of their first five games.

Vezza said the team “rallied together to finish the year 5-4.”

After scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns to ignite a 24-10 comeback win over Palatine in a Class 8A quarterfinal last weekend, the Dukes (12-0) advance to host perennial state powerhouse Loyola in a 1 p.m. semifinal on Saturday.

Vezza said this season has been filled with lifetime memories.

“It’s been an incredible ride with this team so far this season,” Vezza said. “We’ve worked so hard as a group since the offseason workouts in the winter. The bond we’ve developed as a program in unbreakable. We truly play for each other every time we step foot onto the field. We’re the winningest team in York history. That doesn’t happen by chance. The entire program has been committed toward reaching our goals.”

Vezza said the Ramblers, coached by former Illinois and Buffalo Bills star linebacker John Holecek, are another tough test for the Dukes. Loyola (11-1) is a team with vast amount of playoff experience compared to the Dukes. The Dukes reached the semifinals for the first time since 2006, and just the third time in program history. The Rambers have won three state championships, and placed second five times.

But York’s large crowd should be a factor in Saturday’s Final Four game.

Vezza said the Dukes have to minimize mistakes.

“We have to take care of the football and capitalize on all opportunities,” Vezza said. “We have to put points on the board every opportunity we get.”

York coach Mike Fitzgerald said the Ramblers are a big, athletic and strong team. Loyola quarterback Jake Stearney tossed four touchdowns in Saturday’s 30-17 victory over Lyons. The Ramblers are making their 11th semifinal appearance in the last 13 full playoff seasons.

“Loyola is a complete team,” Fitzgerald said. “They get it done on offense and defense, do a great job on special teams. They’re very well-coached and disciplined and have all the traits of a championship caliber team. They play great team defense, are super-efficient on offense, their quarterback is a good decision maker and they have size on both sides of the line. Their line is pretty big.”

Just one win away from the program’s first state title game, Fitzgerald admitted he feels vindicated with his decision to take the York coaching job.

“It’s crazy, an awesome accomplishment, but we’ve not had not much time to reflect on it because it’s right on to the next game,” he said. “I told the kids that it’s very hard to get to this point. That’s a credit to their commitment, hard work and belief and representative of a lot of guys who came before them who got the ball rolling and changing the culture

“A lot of people told me not to take this job, saying that you can’t win at York. We obviously had our struggles. To see it all come full circle, it’s just great, and to be one of top four teams left, it’s a great accomplishment, but these kids are hungry for more.”

Lemont's Noah Taylor (22) holds up the ball after an interception during the boys varsity football game between Lemont High School and Nazareth Academy on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 in LaGrange, IL. (Tony Gadomski /Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

Lemont seeking a trip to state

Lemont is two wins away from capturing the program’s first state title. Lemont, which has finished second three times, including in 2014, faces a tall task hosting East St. Louis in a Class 6A semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Flyers defeated Lemont 42-21 in a 6A quarterfinal last season.

This season, the Flyers (10-2) have crushed opponents on the road to Champaign, scoring 71, 40 and 45 points, while not allowing a single point in their pursuit for a 10th state championship.

Lemont coach Bret Kooi said the Flyers have a surplus of speed and talent, but their offensive line is elite. Six-foot-7, 330-pound right tackle Miles McVay, an Alabama signee, is one of three Division I offensive linemen on the Flyers. Six-foot-5, 310-pound left tackle Brandon Henderson (Illinois) and 6-5, 341-pound left guard Paris Patterson (Arkansas) are part of a mammoth O-line that protects junior quarterback Robert Battle.

“They’ve got superstars everywhere,” Kooi said. “They’re unbelievably fast defensively. They have a major-college sized offensive line. They don’t just have size, but they beat people up. They’re huge upfront, play physical and are nasty. They all move well and are tough. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an offensive line like that in all my years, and it’s even more scary when you tack on a special quarterback and running back like they have.”

Lemont’s wealth of experience, speed and playmakers on offense should test the Flyers. Senior linebacker Noah Taylor, a North Dakota recruit, is a disruptive force in the middle of the defense. Taylor has racked up 101 tackles, eight sacks, 15 tackles for a loss, forced two fumbles, recovered a fumble, intercepted a pass and tallied six pass break-ups.

“Noah Taylor is playing pretty incredible football for us,” Kooi said. “He’s a special kid. The last year or two, he’s been pretty steady, but really skyrocketed this year after being steady. He’s put up some big numbers in the weight room and speed wise. He can just flat out fly, and been playing at a high level. In the playoffs, he’s playing at a higher level.

Lemont quarterback Payton Salomon said the key to avenging last season’s loss to the Flyers is playing sound, mistake-free football.

“From watching the film, we have seen that they’ve got some guys who can fly around the field and make some big plays,” Salomon said. “I’m confident that our guys will do their jobs upfront.”

The 6-foot, 175-pounder will have to play at a high efficiency against the Flyers. Salomon rarely makes bad reads and is adept at avoiding turnovers. As a junior, he completed 70% of his passes (117-for-166) for 1,753 yards and 31 touchdowns with just one interception.

This season, Salomon, protected by a solid offensive line, is playing at a higher clip. He’s completed 77% of his passes (141-of-185) for 2,506 yards and 36 TDs and one interception.

“Payton’s numbers say it all,” Kooi said. “The last two years he’s thrown 68 touchdowns with two picks, and one of them was a pick that the player dug out of the ground that Peyton was trying to throw away.

“Without a doubt, we have to play as clean as we possibly can. We have to have some success early on both sides of the ball and get a couple of stops early.”

Tidbits: Ironically, York’s epic playoff run has stolen part of the spotlight away from nearby IC Catholic Prep. The Knights made their own comeback in the quarterfinals, erasing a 13-point deficit to pull out a 27-20 overtime win over Princeton in Class 3A. The Knights (11-1) play Byron in the semifinals, a team which beat them 15-14 last season.