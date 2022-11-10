3A quarterfinal capsule preview: No. 4 IC Catholic (10-1) at No. 1 Princeton (11-0)

Game time: 1 p.m., Bryant Field, Princeton

About the Tigers: Princeton makes its third straight quarterfinal appearance and fourth in seven seasons. It’s only win during that span was a 38-12 victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in 2019 before it went on to lose to Byron 7-3 in the semifinals. Twice the Tigers have lost to IC Catholic in the 3A quarterfinals — 37-12 at home in 2015 and 31-7 in Elmhurst last year. ... Princeton is 3-2 overall in quarterfinal play, including victories in 1989 over Rock Island Alleman (27-14) and in 2002 over Rochester (48-21). ... The Tigers moved to 11-0 for only the second time in school history. The 2015 Tigers won their first 11 games before falling to IC Catholic in the 3A quarterfinals. ... The Tigers are 8-3 in the playoffs under sixth-year coach Ryan Pearson, including a semifinal berth and two quarterfinal appearances. ... Pearson took Canton to a 4A semifinal appearance in 2016, a year prior to coming to Princeton. He also played for Stark County’s 1A State runners-up in 1997. ... Senior quarterback Teegan Davis, an Eastern Illinois University commit, has become Princeton’s career passing leader with 3,379 yards. He has passed for 1,540 yards and 20 TDs this year. Davis, whose brothers Drake (QB) and Wyatt (WR) play for Northern Michigan, has also rushed for 756 yards and 17 TDs and accounted for 40 TDs total. ... With 146 yards in Saturday’s 26-2 win over No. 8 Genoa-Kingston, senior running back Augie Christiansen went over 1,000-yard mark with a team-high 1,013 yards rushing and 18 TDs. Sophomore end Noah LaPorte has 41 receptions for 849 yards and 12 TDs. .... The Tigers were ranked third in the final AP 3A Poll behind IC Catholic and Reed-Custer. ... With a win, the Tigers would go on the road for the first time in the playoffs to face the winner of the No. 2 Reed-Custer (11-0) at No. 6 Byron (10-1).

About the Knights: The Knights scored 34 unanswered points on their way to a win over No. 5 Stillman Valley last week. This is IC Catholic Prep’s seventh time to the quarterfinals in coach Bill Krefft’s tenure as head coach. ... IC Catholic junior end KJ Parker (32 receptions, 980 yards, 15 TDs) was named as the Metro Suburban Blue Player of the Year. JP Schmidt was the Defensive Player of the Year and Isaiah Gonzalez the Offensive Linemen of the Year. ... Denzel Gibson is the Knights’ leading rusher with 768 yards and 13 TDs on 75 carries. Junior QB Dennis Mandala (104-150) has thrown for 2,198 yards and 31 TDs .... The Knights lost 23-22 in Week 2 to 4A Joliet Catholic. ... The Knights won three straight championships, the first two in 3A (2016, 2017) and the third in 4A (2018). They also won state titles in 2002 (3A) and 2008 (2A).

Friday Night Drive pick: IC Catholic.