BCR Week 2 Playoff capsule previews

No. 8 Genoa-Kingston (8-2) at No. 1 Princeton (10-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Cogs: Genoa-Kingston rode their defense to a 16-8 win against Elmwood-Brimfield to open the postseason. Nolan Perry was back for the Cogs after a seven-week absence due to an injury, and was one of four running backs with at least 45 yards on the ground. Perry was one of the backs in the Cogs’ Wing-T while sophomore Nathan Kleba continued to play quarterback, Perry’s position of the past couple seasons. ... Although still missing playmaker Ethan Wilnau, Perry’s return sparked a backfield that saw young players like Max Lavender and Trevean Atterberry continue their workload and production.

About the Tigers: With Saturday’s 56-28 win over Peotone, Princeton has won five straight first-round playoff games, seven straight in 3A. Their last opening loss was at Peotone (20-14) in 2003 in Class 4A, which was Joe Ryan’s last game as Princeton coach (now at Sycamore). .... Senior quarterback Teegan Davis has become Princeton’s career passing leader with 3,318 yards, breaking the previous mark held by Brik Wedekind (2010) at 3,189. Davis has passed for 1,479 yards and 19 TDs this year. Davis has also rushed for 716 yards and 15 TDs and accounted for 40 TDs total. .... Senior running back Augie Christiansen has rushed for 867 yards and 17 TDs and sophomore end Noah LaPorte has 40 receptions for 828 yards and 11 TDs. .... Princeton moved to 10-0 for only the second time in school history. The 2015 Tigers won their first 11 games before falling to IC Catholic in the 3A quarterfinals. ... If both win, Princeton would host IC Catholic in next week’s 3A quarterfinals, looking to avenge a 31-7 loss to the Knights last year at Elmhurst. IC Catholic also beat Princeton 37-12 in the 2015 quarterfinals at Princeton. ... The Tigers have won 13 straight regular season games and 30 of their last 31, including a 6-0 2001 spring campaign. They are also 6-3 in the playoffs during that span under sixth-year coach Ryan Pearson, including a semifinal berth and one quarterfinal appearance. ... PHS has won 4 of their last 5 second-round games and 5 of 7 in program history. ... The Tigers were ranked third in the final AP 3A Poll behind IC Catholic and Braidwood Reed-Custer.

Friday Night Drive pick: Princeton