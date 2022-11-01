Record Newspapers football notes: Ben Alvarez invaluable to Yorkville’s success as two-way standout

Ben Alvarez dispelled two misconceptions about him that were proposed in conversation.

No, the Yorkville junior is not related to former Wisconsin football coach Barry Alvarez. And no, his middle name is not “Bucky.”

“We went to Wisconsin games when I was little and we used to joke around and tell people that we were related,” Alvarez said. “I do like Wisconsin. We used to joke around about my middle name. It’s actually Buckley.”

Of one thing there is no mistaken.

Alvarez is one darn good football player, invaluable to Yorkville.

The second-year varsity player, also a standout wrestler, rarely leaves the football field for the Foxes. He’s a hybrid linebacker type on a Yorkville defense with five shutouts. Offensively, he plays fullback, what has been called by his coach as the most difficult to learn. And Alvarez also plays special teams.

“We ask a lot of him,” Yorkville coach Dan McGuire said. “He’s an unsung kid, plays a ton for us.”

Similar to Blake Kersting, Alvarez’s flexibility allows the Foxes to be versatile with him on the defensive side. He can play inside linebacker, could put him at outside, or put him on the defensive line. McGuire said they probably could put him at safety if need be.

“He has that size and that athleticism to play any position,” McGuire said. “It allows us to keep our same group of defenders on the field.”

Lining up in multiple spots, Alvarez has 36 tackles on the season, six tackles for loss, and one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery.

“I feel like I am a bit of a hybrid,” Alvarez said. “They will put me at linebacker, man up at receiver, put me on the D-line. I love what the coaches do. They are using my abilities to do what they feel is best. I appreciate that. I’m versatile enough where I can play man up or go up in the box with the big dudes on the line.”

Alvarez played sparingly on offense as a sophomore, but has added those responsibilities to his plate on a full-time basis this season.

“I’ve mentioned a couple times how important that fullback position is. In my opinion it’s our toughest position on offense both physically and mentally,” McGuire said. “You have to be able to block linemen and linebackers, you have to know where to line up. It’s not easy to do and it’s by far our most important position offensively and he only practices it once a week. His learning of the game and overall play his impressive.”

Alvarez embraces the challenge.

Athleticism clearly runs in the genes. Alvarez’s mom was a standout volleyball and basketball player at Plano. Her father played football collegiately at Michigan State.

“Fullback, you’re hitting someone every play and you have to know where to be,” Alvarez said. “It’s a tough position to play but I love the contact. They asked me to take on the role at the start of the year and I’m having a great time with it. At the start of the year I wasn’t involved but as the season wore on they put me in more packages. I’m playing pretty much every down now.”

He’ll obviously be on the field quite a bit this Friday, when Yorkville hosts Moline. The Foxes, in the second round for the fourth consecutive postseason, are aiming to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1999.

“We’re just trying to make it as far as we can,” Alvarez said. “Last year we made it to the playoffs, made it to the second round and I think we were happy to be here. This year we feel like we have a chance to go far. We’re going to play our best football and see how far we can make it.”

Football, Class 7A playoffs, Libertyville at Yorkville Yorkville's Luke Zook (23) recovers a blocked punt by Libertyville kicker Quinn Schambow (18) and scores a touchdown during a class 7A playoff football game at Yorkville High School on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Special special teams

Yorkville’s special teams, as it has done so on multiple occasions this season, played a pivotal role in the Foxes’ 33-8 win over Libertyville last week.

Luke Zook’s blocked punt that he returned for a touchdown gave the Foxes a two-touchdown halftime lead. In the second half, Hudson Fiene made two field goals to pad that advantage.

“We have multiple defensive players playing on our special teams so it’s no accident that kids are making an impact there,” McGuire said. “It’s tough to ask, some kids don’t want to play special teams when they’re already playing defense or offense. But our kids see it as another opportunity to win games. Credit to our kids for seeing that opportunity. The nice thing about our team is that it doesn’t seem like it’s the same kid every time.”

Fiene on the season is 29 for 31 on extra points and made five field goals with a long of 36 yards, and punted to a 29.5-yard average with 14 of his 39 downed inside the 20-yard line.

“We got a coach, coach Campbell who has done a good job with our kickers ever since he came to Yorkville,” McGuire said. “We had [Cole] Riebe, [Matt] Maldonado and Hudson is another one on that list, great kickers for us. I give coach Campbell a lot of credit. Hudson played his best game last week. Making those field goals were huge and he first punt put them back on the 1-yard line. I thought one of the most underrated things he did was his squib kids. The last one on the kickoff was as good as it can be. In the corner, bounced around and the kid had to fall on it. It’s no secret that field position is big for us and Hudson had his best game.”

Class 7A second-round game, Moline at Willowbrook. Moline's Riley Fuller (4) runs up the middle during Class 7A second-round game between Moline at Willowbrook. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local)

Moline, Yorkville lay it on the line

It’s no secret that Yorkville’s strength defensively starts up front. A big, talented defensive line of Colorado State recruit Andrew Laurich, Wyoming commit Jake Davies, Andrew Zook and Amani Kortie is one of the best around.

Which presents for a tremendous matchup Friday in the trenches.

Moline, senior-heavy on both sides of the ball, has four starters along the offensive line that are three-year starters. They lead the way for three-year varsity starter and four-year varsity player Riley Fuller, who has over 1,600 yards rushing and 24 total touchdowns in nine games this season. Fuller went over 200 yards in Moline’s 21-13 first-round win over DeKalb.

Two defensive linemen are three-year starters, as is linebacker Christian Reyes. Quarterback Grant Sibley started the last two seasons at defensive back and wide receiver.

“From a size standpoint, sheer height and weight we are a little overmatched. That Yorkville D-line is the first thing that stood out. They’re big but also fundamentally sound,” Moline coach Mike Morrissey said. “We feel like our O-line has been the catalyst for us this year. We’re fortunate to have three-year starters that have led the way. For us it comes down to being good fundamentally, understanding both sides of the ball on the line.”

The Moline program has undergone a renaissance since Morrissey took over in 2017. Moline had won just three playoff games in program history prior to 2018. The Maroons have matched that with three playoff wins since 2018, and last year reached the second round with a narrow loss to Willowbrook.

Moline, conference champs of the Western Big Six, has never reached a quarterfinal. The Maroons’ only loss this season was 24-21 to Benet in Week 2.

“We have made great strides as a program, tried to be more competitive on a state level and in our conference,” Morrissey said. “Our first year we played DeKalb coming off a semifinal appearance, we played Fenwick the next week, tried to get out of our comfort zone in the Quad Cities. Our first year we played Mt. Carmel. We needed to see that, and see what is out there.”