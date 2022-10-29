How they match up: Forreston vs. St. Bede

A closer look at the Class 1A playoffs first round game: Forreston at St. Bede
Game time: Saturday, 2 p.m.
All-time series: First meeting
|Forreston
|St. Bede
|Record
|5-4
|7-2
|Conference
|NUIC (4-4)
|Three Rivers Mississippi (4-2)
|Enrollment
|229
|282
|Seed
|10
|7
|Record vs. playoff teams
|0-4
|1-2
|Points scored
|320
|242
|Points allowed
|195
|200
|Playoff appearances
|27
|18
|Last appearance
|2021
|2021
|Consecutive appearances
|12
|2
|Playoff record
|34-23
|9-17
|Best finish
|1st 2016, ‘17, ‘18
|2001 2A semifinals