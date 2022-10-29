October 29, 2022
How they match up: Forreston vs. St. Bede

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede's quarterback John Brady, sprints down the field to score a touchdown against Hall on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at the Academy in Peru

Quarterback John Brady and the St. Bede Bruins (7-2) will host Forreston (5-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1A Playoffs at the Academy.. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

A closer look at the Class 1A playoffs first round game: Forreston at St. Bede

Game time: Saturday, 2 p.m.

All-time series: First meeting

ForrestonSt. Bede
Record5-47-2
ConferenceNUIC (4-4)Three Rivers Mississippi (4-2)
Enrollment229282
Seed107
Record vs. playoff teams0-41-2
Points scored320242
Points allowed195200
Playoff appearances2718
Last appearance20212021
Consecutive appearances122
Playoff record34-239-17
Best finish1st 2016, ‘17, ‘182001 2A semifinals