Newman defense stepping up to give new offense time to develop

As is the case anytime a new coach brings in a different offense, it can take awhile for a team to get on the same page and start executing at a high level.

First-year Newman coach Mike LeMay knew that would likely happen when he took over last offseason and installed a new scheme that incorporated the traditional wishbone concepts, but allowed the Comets to branch out into other formations.

But another football tradition at Newman is a stingy, physical, aggressive defense anchored by a tough defensive line and led by a smart, speedy linebacking corps – and that’s been a big boost for the Comets this season.

While the offense worked to get on track earlier this season, Newman’s defense took on the challenge of stepping up its game and shouldering the load to give the offense time to develop.

“Defense always has to take pride, and we always bring our best 11, our craziest 11 kids. When the offense started slow, we obviously knew the defense had to step up big-time,” senior linebacker Gabe Padilla said. “With our offense, we kind of stepped out of our shell not running wishbone very often, so it took a little time to get going. But our defense was ready to lead the way.”

A former Newman linebacker himself, LeMay knew he could lean on that group to take control and make sure the defense played up to its usual high standard.

“I’ve known that for a long time, and our defensive staff has done a really nice job with our guys. When you have a group of linebackers that can get everybody else lined up, that really, really helps. And that’s something that goes from our coaching staff on down. We just focus on that,” LeMay said. “They’ve done a really nice job. We’ve had some guys, a young guy in Daniel Kelly stepping up and being really good and vocal, and good leaders like Gabe Padilla. We get lined up, and when we do, we play fast and we play confident, and that’s something you see every Friday night.”

Padilla says the knowledge that so many standout linebackers have come before him spurs him on to make sure he carries on that strong tradition.

“Newman has always produced good linebackers, so every younger class always has some big shoes to fill,” Padilla said. “Honestly, I think it’s the coaching; it’s always been spot-on, and Coach [Andrew] Papoccia always brings the best game plan, and we always execute it very well.”

Newman has given up 167 points this season, the second-fewest in the Three Rivers Mississippi and fourth fewest in the two TRAC divisions combined. The Comets have been really stingy in their five wins, allowing more than 20 points just once, in last week’s 30-27 win over Mendota.

That was the third one-possession game Newman has played this season, and the Comets are 3-0 in those games. They beat Orion 13-12 in Week 3 after stopping a late two-point conversion, then downed Hall 20-18 in Week 7 after getting a late stop and throwing a touchdown pass on the final play of the game.

And that was after a dominant performance against rival Morrison in Week 1, when Newman forced a couple of turnovers to give the offense a short field in a 28-6 victory. The Comets added a shutout to their résumé in Week 5, defeating Bureau Valley 27-0.

The defense has been able to play well and pick things up quickly because the basic tenet is still the same.

“I think stopping the run is the biggest part of our defense. We’ve been doing a pretty good job of that all season; I think the only team that has been able to run for a lot with a running back has been Princeton, and they’re a good team,” said Kelly, a sophomore. “We know we can’t let teams get that much on the ground, and I think stopping the run, forcing teams to pass – and we’re trying to adjust to that, too – making them do something that they might not be comfortable with is really the key to our defense.”

While stopping the ground game has been paramount to the Comets’ success, it has also exposed the secondary to some big plays in the passing game. But that comes with the territory at times, and LeMay has liked what he’s seen from every level of the Newman defense throughout the season.

And he believes it’s trending in the right direction as the playoffs roll around.

“We always want to emphasize stopping the run, and man, we’ve been really, really successful in doing that this year,” LeMay said. “We’ve kind of taken our lumps on the passing end, and people have completed some really nice passes against us, but at the end of the day, our guys are lined up correctly and they keep playing hard and plugging away – and it really does start with those guys in the middle being the quarterback of the defense, so I’m very pleased with where they’re at, and it’s coming together at the right time.”