Herald-News Week 8 Football Notebook: Joliet West trying to hang on to playoff hopes

Joliet West has a bit of a history of making odd journeys to conference championships.

If they are going to do it again, they’ll have to add another chapter to that book.

Plainfield South will certainly have something to say about whether or not that happens, and the Cougars own a spotless 4-0 record in Southwest Prairie East Conference play thus far.

But Joliet West stands in the way.

At 4-4, Joliet West needs to win the game to keep themselves in the race for the postseason. A fifth win would earn them an at-large berth into the postseason. It would also likely mean they’d earned a share of the conference title as long as Plainfield Central earns a win over 1-7 Romeoville in Week 9 to force a three-way tie at the top.

In the record books, it would go down as a tie, but for the IHSA’s purposes ties are broken to determine who would receive the automatic bid to the playoffs. If this scenario played out, it would be largely perfunctory, as all three would have the necessary five wins to earn bids without the automatic slot.

But that was not the case in 2019 where Joliet West tied with Plainfield East and Plainfield South at the top of the conference and was only able to qualify for the playoffs because it won the tiebreaker and advanced with a 4-5 regular-season record.

This season the odds are stacked against Joliet West winning the conference if the scenario does play into a three-way tie again. The tie is broken by three teams by the number of points allowed in the games against the teams that one is tied with. So if Joliet West won the game, it would have to score at least 49 points to make sure Plainfield South had allowed more points than Plainfield Central while allowing no more than 17 to ensure they haven’t allowed more than Plainfield Central.

That’s going to be a huge challenge against Plainfield South, not only in winning the game but in scoring that many points against what has turned into a really solid Cougars defensive unit. Plainfield South has only allowed 20 points over their last four games.

Lincoln-Way East’s James Kwiecinski works his way into the end zone against Lockport on Friday night. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Stack up yards, take no credit

Lincoln-Way East running back James Kwiecinski is almost uncomfortable talking about his achievements.

After Kwiecinski rushed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns during the Griffins’ win over Lockport in Week 8, when asked about what he did to amass such numbers he quickly deflected credit to just about everyone other than himself.

And while he’s correct in his stance that his offensive line is certainly helping his cause, Kwiecinski is more than earning his keep. He’s already crossed the goal line 21 times this season, joining the 20-touchdown single-season club that includes some pretty impressive names in Lincoln-Way East lore. He’s also racked up nearly 1,100 yards as well.

When he learned about Kwiecinski’s unwillingness to take much, if any, credit for his big night, Lincoln-Way East coach Rob Zvonar wasn’t surprised.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he’s not taking credit for it, and that’s the sign of a good person and a good teammate,” Zvonar said. “But that doesn’t mean I won’t do it for him; he’ll be getting put up for some all-state honors at the end of the year, I think.”

Massive stat line posted by Lemont’s Salomon

Lemont quarterback Payton Salomon continues to defy statistical odds.

Salomon put together another huge game in Lemont’s comfortable win over Hillcrest in Week 8, where he went 12 for 14 with four touchdown passes.

Comfortable wins aren’t usually allowing Salomon to fully air things out, but one has to wonder what kind of stat lines he could post if the reins do come off? He has completed a whopping 82.5% of his passes this season for nearly 2,000 yards with 27 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Going back to last season, Salomon has thrown 58 touchdowns and just one interception in 20 varsity starts.

Lemont's Payton Salomon (1) drops back to pass earlier this season. (Tony Gadomski /Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

A muddy but clean win for Wilmington

Perhaps it was the miserable weather, perhaps it was clean play, but the officials in Friday’s Wilmington at Streator, Illinois Central Eight Conference game at Doug Dieken Stadium kept their flags in their pockets during an eventual 57-6 Wilmington victory.

Combined, the teams were penalized just four times for a collective 28 yards. All four of those enforced penalties occurred in the third quarter.

Wilmington was penalized only once, a pass-interference call for 15 yards.