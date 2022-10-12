NewsTribune Football Notebook: Hall’s defense buying in, improving

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Hall football team was allowing 40.8 points per game.

But in their past two games, the Red Devils have tightened up their defense, giving up 15 points against Kewanee in Week 6 and 20 points against Newman last week.

In its 20-18 loss to the Comets, Hall allowed 114 rushing yards and 91 passing yards while recording two fourth-down stops.

“We’ve worked a lot on tackling, and that still needs to improve,” Hall coach Randy Tieman said. “The kids are buying into what we’re doing. They’re believing in it and it’s working. They just keep getting better. They’re more confident in their reads, and they’re doing things at a faster pace, not hesitating to make a play.”

Pearson ties Princeton coaching record

With Friday’s 56-7 win over St. Bede, Princeton coach Ryan Pearson tied the school record for coach’s wins at 44. Pearson has amassed a 44-14 record (.756) in six seasons (2017-present) and counting, including this year’s 7-0 start.

Pearson modestly passed the credit to his players.

“It certainly isn’t me. I’ve been blessed with a lot of great kids over the course of six years. They make me look a lot better than I am,” he said.

Joe Ryan went 44-43 (.506) from 1995 to 2003, topped by an 11-2 Class 4A semifinal run in 2002. Ryan coached longer (nine seasons) than any other Tigers coach.

Playoff picture

Princeton (7-0) and St. Bede (6-1) have secured playoff berths, while La Salle-Peru became playoff eligible last week with a 31-7 win over rival Ottawa to move to 5-2.

The Cavaliers are in good shape with 32 playoff points, which currently is tied for the second-most points for five-win teams projected to be in the Class 5A field in the IHSA’s playoff outlook.

While Princeton, St. Bede and L-P are in or likely in the playoffs, Hall and Mendota sit at 3-4 and must win their final two games to become eligible.

The Red Devils play at St. Bede on Saturday before closing with Bureau Valley (1-6) at home, while Mendota travels to Newman (4-3) this week before closing with St. Bede at home.

Dominating defense

Since Jose Medina took over as L-P’s head coach, the Cavs have dominated the series against rival Ottawa, winning all eight games by an average of 25.9 points per game.

Defense has played a key role in the Cavs’ dominance as L-P has shut out the Pirates three times under Medina and has held Ottawa to seven points or less in six of the eight meetings.

Brady brothers enjoying senior year

Senior twins John and Ryan Brady have been key players for St. Bede this season with John leading the offense as the quarterback and Ryan leading the defense at safety.

The brothers get to be on the field together at times as well.

Ryan Brady has gotten a handful of carries this season, and John even threw a 2-point conversion pass to Ryan.

“It’s cool to have him on the field with me,” John Brady said. “For us, [the 2-point conversion is] nothing. We’ve played catch in our yard all our lives. Just like any other time. Just keep going on with our business.”

The brothers have appreciated the experience of playing together.

“It’s something a lot of kids don’t get to do,” Ryan

Getting an invite

Two Princeton players – junior lineman Bennett Williams and sophomore receiver/defensive back Noah LaPorte – received game day invites from the University of Illinois and were on the field for the Illini’s 9-6 win over Iowa on Saturday.

Workhorse back

Mendota senior Anthony Childs has carried a big load for the Trojans this season, running the ball an area-leading 177 times despite playing only five games, which is an average of 29.5 attempts per game.

Childs had a heavy load in Friday’s 35-34 overtime loss to Kewanee, running 52 times for 265 yards and four touchdowns.

On the season, Childs has rushed for 1,067 yards and 13 touchdowns.