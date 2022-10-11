Suburban Life football notes: Speedy senior wide receiver Luke Wallace has undefeated Lemont flying high

Lemont senior wide receiver Luke Wallace can sometimes get lost in the mix.

Until he breaks out the pack.

Wallace is one of several talented offensive players, which also includes a stacked and experienced offensive line, on Lemont. One of the few remaining unbeaten teams in Chicagoland, Lemont (7-0, 4-0 South Suburban Blue) is riding a high-powered offense, a stingy defense and quality special teams unit this season. Wallace put his big-play ability and versatility on display in Friday’s 68-30 rout over Richards.

He touched the ball three times -- in three vastly different situations.

But all three produced the same result.

All three times ended with Wallace standing in the end zone. He returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown, caught 49-yard TD pass and adde dan 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Richards had no answer for his combination of blazing speed and acceleration.

Wallace credits his offseason work for his big season.

“I worked hard in the offseason trying to be the best player I can be for the team, and it’s paying off right now,” Wallace said. “Our offense is unbelievably talented. Dylan Swanstrom and Ryan Koehler are also elite playmakers at wide receiver. Payton Salomon is always making big throws, running when he needs to and controlling our offense. Our offensive line is very experienced, and Nate Wrublik is a special running back who runs hard and does the dirty work for us. We have a special group on offense.”

Lemont football coach Bret Kooi said he’s caught himself amazed at times by Wallace’s playmaking ability. He doesn’t understand why more colleges aren’t interested in Wallace.

“Luke tends to be one of the kids who surprises you more every week,” Kooi said. “His speed is the thing you notice first. He often catches a ball in a crowd, then he accelerates out of the crowd. He’s one of the fastest kids I’ve had in my coaching career. He’s smooth, from his route running and catching ability. He also has some size, just flat out flies. He’s a very quiet and humble kid, which is awesome.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Wallace, who is receiving interest from colleges for baseball, admitted he would like to explore his options for football.

“It’s been a little difficult having no offers, but I just keep trying to prove my athleticism and my love for football every week,” he said. “I’ve got what it takes.”

Salomon said Wallace is the ideal receiver with a tremendous upside to play at the next level.

“There’s many things that make Luke special, from his size and speed and he’s a solid 180 pounds,” Salomon said. “He’s very strong and works his tail off in the weight room. He truly understands the route concepts that we have in our playbook. He knows where he’s supposed to be at in all situations. He’s got great ball skills.

“We have a very strong connection. We grew up playing football and baseball together. We’ve always been on the same page. We both love the game of football. Since our freshmen year to now, you can usually find us out on the football field on weekends building and strengthening that connection.”

Wallace admitted his connection with Salomon has helped showcase his skills.

“We’ve played youth football together and throughout high school,” Wallace said. “We have kept building our relationship. He’s a great friend who works extremely hard.”

Willowbrook at Downers Grove South Willowbrook's head coach Nick Hildreth during varsity football game between Willowbrook at Downers Grove South. Sept 16, 2022 (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local)

Willowbrook’s young kids growing up

Willlowbrook coach Nick Hildreth called it a work in progress. The Warriors spent the first few weeks of the season adapting to a new dynamic amid their roster. A seasoned program that’s relied on veterans to make several long runs in the playoffs in recent years, Willowbrook underwent massive changes this season.

With 12 sophomores playing vital roles on the roster, the Warriors required some additional time to build chemistry this season. Willowbrook opened the season with back-to-back shutout losses, and fell to 1-3 following a 38-13 defeat to Downers Grove South in Week 4.

But the Warriors have rebounded to win three straight games to be squarely in the hunt for a playoff berth. Willowbrook (4-3, 4-1 West Suburban Gold) defeated Hinsdale South 21-14 last Friday thanks to a pair of touchdown catches by sophomore wide receiver/safety KJ Rhodes. The Warriors have a big test on Friday at undefeated York.

“KJ was flying around and made plays on fourth down and those two touchdowns,” Hildreth said. “We have 12 sophomores starting, so every game and every snap, they are getting better. There’s no supplementing varsity snaps…It’s not ideal to have 12 sophomores starting. My biggest thing with these guys, even when we were 1-3, they came to work every day.”

Rhodes, who played varsity football last season, said he’s happy to contribute in his second sport. Rhodes said his best sport remains basketball. Generously listed at 5-7 and 160 pounds, Rhodes is rapidly turning into a player to watch due to his next-level speed, shiftiness and toughness.

“I’m feeling good, just been grinding for a couple of years and keep focusing on my school work and getting good grades and helping the team,” Rhodes said. “When I’m playing, I have a big heart. Growing up, I’ve always played with bigger and older guys. It made me better and I kept grinding. My cousin has been pushing me. I kept playing football, and just love the sport. I like contact.”