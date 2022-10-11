Herald-News Week 7 Football Notebook: Plainfield North recaptures its swagger at right time

Plainfield North went through the first six games of the season with an overabundant sense of confidence that allowed them to outscore opponents 218-38.

But something was missing for the first three quarters of Friday night’s game against Minooka, and everyone could sense it.

“We came out a little flat, that’s for sure,” Plainfield North coach Anthony Imbordino said. “Even in the locker room it kind of felt like that too.”

That inability to get in sync stretched into the fourth quarter, where a rare turnover just inside the eight-minute mark led to Plainfield North being down two scores and out of rhythm offensively – both experiences they hadn’t had much of this season.

Simple communication is what turned the tide.

“We just talked and figured some things out,” Plainfield North quarterback Demir Ashiru said. “We just talked out all of our problems on the sideline, and you saw on that last drive no one can stop us, and we did what we wanted to do.”

Forcing a quick punt after the turnover that turned into a safety for the Tigers to cut the Minooka lead to 21-9, the Tigers then zipped down the field and scored. The outcome still looked ominous for Plainfield North, but a huge forced fumble with just less than two minutes left got them the ball back with a short field and more than enough time for Ashiru and his dizzying array of wide receivers to pull a win out of the fire.

Ashiru barely needed a minute to engineer the game-winning drive.

“We just came out and believed in ourselves,” Ashiru said. “And that’s the moral of the story.”

Next men up continue to deliver for Lockport

Veteran Lockport coach George Czart knows the value of cultivating a deep group of players who can contribute when needed.

So when the Porters were without regular secondary starters Troy Mutz and Joey Manzo because of injury, the prospect of thrusting largely untested players into those roles against Bolingbrook’s deep and talented wide receiver group, it would have been easy for panic to set it.

But the Porters simply leaned on the next men in line. Shane Kozak and Drew Gallagher stepped in with monster efforts to keep the Raiders somewhat in check during a thrilling 33-32 win.

Danny Stephens is another secondary player who has slowly seen his role expand, and he came through once again in the clutch by recovering an onside kick with less than two minutes to play. Lockport marched down the field after that recovery for the game-winning score.

Offensive defensive performance clearly in Minooka’s past

Minooka’s then-young defensive unit looked bewildered in a humbling 49-21 loss to Bolingbrook in the first week of the season.

But the unit has grown up rather quickly, and despite a 22-21 loss to Plainfield North in Week 7, they have evolved into a group the Indians should be able to rely on moving forward.

Minooka fenced in Plainfield North for much of the game Friday, finally wilting at the end when it was an overworked group that had to try to stave off the surging Tigers.

The wilting was understandable, especially considering the workload the unit had in an odd first half. Minooka’s scoring plays all came on short, swift-scoring drives.

“Defense was out there for 44 plays in the first half, and we had nine [offensive plays],” Minooka coach Matt Harding said. “That’s still a credit to the offense, hitting those plays and increasing the lead, but that was a lot of time for the defense to be out there.”

More records for Reed-Custer

Reed-Custer set a program record for points scored in a game with 73 in a win over Streator on Friday.

It’s the third time this season Reed-Custer has re-established the scoring mark after scoring 67 against Elmwood Park in the season opener and then 68 against Manteno in Week 4.

The Comets also have the single-season scoring mark for points scored within their sights.

Reed-Custer already has scored 418 points with two regular-season games to play and at least one playoff game. Considering the Comets currently are averaging just shy of 60 points per game, the record of 503 points scored should almost certainly fall.