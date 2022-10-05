FND Team of the Week MVP: IC Catholic Prep linebacker JP Schmidt

JP Schmidt is well-versed on the tradition of IC Catholic Prep football.

His dad played for the Knights. So did his uncles.

Now it’s Schmidt’s turn to carve out his own part of the family legacy. With performances like last Friday, the junior linebacker is well on his way. Schmidt made 13 tackles, one for a loss, intercepted two passes and had one pass breakup in IC Catholic’s 42-20 win over previously undefeated Wheaton Academy.

As a result of his efforts, Schmidt was voted the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for his performance.

Schmidt earned 407 votes to claim the Team of the Week MVP belt. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Schmidt answered a few questions from Friday Night Drive’s Joshua Welge about his big night.

Welge: First off, how good of a win was that for you guys against a team that came in undefeated?

Schmidt: It was a really big win for us, we knew they were a really good team coming in but it was one that we knew that we had to win. We knew that this win was going to get us into the playoffs, which was a big motivator for us.

Welge: You looked like you had a pretty busy night. What happened?

Schmidt: It’s all credit to the defensive line, especially the defensive ends Marcheon Griffin and Nathan Schmidt squeezing all night long helping me run clean lines. I don’t get 13 tackles if they don’t do their job and also their pass rushing ability. Their quarterback is not under pressure all night if it’s not for them, I’m not able to get those picks if not for them.

Welge: Were you on the team last year as a sophomore?

Schmidt: More towards the end of the year. I actually think it was the Wheaton Academy game last year when I really started to get my reps on varsity. I played a little bit.

Welge: How have you grown since last year to an obviously big part of the team?

Schmidt: I definitely took a big step, especially last year because of our leaders, Brendan Bigane he was a tremendous role model and a great mentor for me. Even before the game he texted me the night before and said you’re going to get yours today. Having him in my corner means a lot to me.

Welge: What’s it like to play for this program? A lot of great players have come through here.

Schmidt: It really is an honor, especially for me. Obviously my dad and all my uncles went through here so the family name runs through the program. Being able to play with all these guys means a lot, these guys in the program become your brothers whether you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior or senior. We’re all brothers and look out for each other.