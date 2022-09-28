FND Team of the Week MVP: Wheaton Warrenville South defensive back/wide receiver Colin Moore

Colin Moore had a busy evening last Friday.

The Wheaton Warrenville South senior intercepted two passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Moore had three pass breakups. He also caught three passes for 51 yards. On top of that Moore returned three punts for 81 yards to set up a Tigers’ score, as they went on to a 27-0 win over St. Charles East to snap a two-game losing streak.

As a result of his efforts, Moore was voted the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for his performance.

Moore earned 415 votes to claim the Team of the Week MVP belt. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Moore answered a few questions from Friday Night Drive’s Joshua Welge about his big Friday night.

Welge: How good was it to get that win? You guys have played a heck of a schedule early in the season.

Moore: For sure it felt great. It was Homecoming for us, we knew we needed a win, especially with how the season has been going. We’ve played some tough teams so far. But yes, it was good to get a win.

Welge: What didn’t you do last Friday? You were all over the field doing different things!

Moore: I appreciate that. My coaches put me in positions where I can be the best I can be, and with your teammates as long as you’re out here giving your all that’s all you can ask.

Welge: When you’re playing offense and doing stuff, defense and doing stuff, special teams and doing stuff, how do you handle that during a game? It doesn’t sound like you get much of a break. You’re active and all over the place.

Moore: I mean, as soon as I get to the sidelines I got a bunch of guys and teammates bringing me water. They care for you, they’re always looking out for you, I got a coach who is always looking out for me, telling me to come out on offense I’ll get you a quick breather, it’s great, the whole team comes and helps me out.

Welge: I’ve been covering Wheaton football a long time, I remember when your coach was a quarterback at Wheaton North. How much of you followed it over the years and what’s it like growing up in a town where football is so huge and now being a part of it?

Moore: I had two brothers go through the program, I’ve been coming to games since I was in my mom’s stroller. Basically you grow up watching all the games dreaming to come out at Red Grange Field and play. Getting the opportunity to go do it is such a blessing.

Welge: Do you have a favorite player or team you like to watch?

Moore: I love watching all football but you gotta go with the Bears.

Welge: Do you have a favorite player?

Moore: [Former Ravens safety] Ed Reed was pretty cool.

Welge: Do you have a celebration meal or game day meal?

Moore: After games the whole team goes to Los Burritos after a a win, it’s great, it’s a tradition. Then I go home to my family. Nothing better than that.