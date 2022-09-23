September 23, 2022
Shaw Local
Features | Friday Night Drive

Meet the Bureau Valley Storm

By Kevin Hieronymus

Team members for the 2022 Storm varsity football team are: (front row, from left to right) Ryan Wasilewski, Brock Rediger, Aidan Morris, Matt Newman, Jonny Davis, Robert Novak, Cameron Lemons and Blake Helms; (second row) Manager Makenna Maupin, Beau Spencer, Elijah Endress, Carter Hartz, Mason Goossens, Brock Shane, Aiden Besler, Bryce Helms and manager Taylor Rowland; (third row) Isaac  Attig, Nathan Kempher, Eli Attig, Ayize Martin, Jonathan Dybek, Blake Erickson and Connor Scott; and (back row) Coach Warkins, Coach Wasilewski, Coach Johnson, Coach Przybyla, Coach Pistole, Coach Morman, Coach Lindsey. Not Pictured: Cameron Lillie and managers Ryley Egan and Toby Behrends. (Photo courtesy Bureau Valley High School )

It’s Game Day and Homecoming for the Bureau Valley Storm. They will meet Sterling Newman at 7 p.m. at Storm Stadium.

Team members for the Storm F/S football team are: (front row, from left to right) Kai Walowski, Jacob Bolin, Jordan Newman, Tyce Barkman, Ryan Wasilewski and Christopher Novak; (second row) Brady Hartz, Brock Rediger, Aidan Besler, Bryson Foster and Bracin Patnoe; (third row) Ayden Andrade, Brady Carrington, Drake Hardy, Gus Anderson, Bradley Schoff and James Etheridge; and (back row: manager Taylor Rowland, Coach Warkins, Coach Wasilewski, Coach Mormon and manager Makenna Maupin. Not Pictured: Zach Wiggim, Serenity Stone, Braydin Zimmer and managers Ryley Egan and Toby Behrends. (Photo courtesy Bureau Valley)