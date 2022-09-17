BCR Notebook: Princeton had a night for the record books

Princeton’s night at Mendota on Friday is worth another look.

The Tigers’ 70 points are the most scored by Princeton dating back through 1960.

Their seven touchdowns in the second quarter is no doubt the school record. That is not a typo. There are no known IHSA records kept for most points in one quarter.

Speaking of school records, sophomore Noah Laporte had a Princeton-best 206 receiving yards on four catches, including two touchdown receptions. He broke the record set by Bennett Sierens at 196 a year ago. Sierens now plays at Loras college.

Princeton quarterback Teegan Davis threw for 316 yards, which is second only to former Tiger Jake Reinhardt, who threw for 339 vs. Rockridge in 2013.

Davis threw for five touchdowns in the game, ran for two and returned an interception for a TD, scoring 18 points of his own and accounting for 48 of the Tigers’ 70 for the game, potentially another school record.

The Tigers have now scored 225 points in the first four games this season, an average of 56.3. That ranks second highest in the IHSA records only behind Peoria in 2016 at 57.5. Peoria tallied 805 points in 14 games.

Princeton’s lowest output this year has been 41 points in the season opener at Rockridge.

Best start in 25 years

St. Bede is off to its first 4-0 start since 1997. That Bruins team would win just two of its final five games to finish 6-3 and did not make the playoffs.

The Bruins can already punch their ticket to 5-0 with a forfeit win over Riverdale coming in Week 5, and stand perhaps as the first team in the state to become playoff-eligible.

The Bruins had State Catholic Champions from decades ago that were undefeated.

Mason honored at Morrison

John Mason, a member of the Morrison High School class of 1959, was recognized at Friday’s Mustangs’ Hall of Fame Night for attending at least one Morrison athletic event in each of his 82 years alive, first at five months old.

John Mason has coached basketball for 56 years, including stops at Ohio and LaMoille. (Photo contributed)

He’s accomplished this remarkable feat through the pandemic, COVID and ongoing cancer treatments.

Mason is a lifelong basketball coach, including Bureau County stops as the Ohio varsity girls head coach and the LaMoille F/S boys coach.