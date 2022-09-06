Herald-News Football Notebook: Lincoln-Way East top of the heap in program winning percentage

Friday night’s matchup with Batavia was the 250th game contested in Lincoln-Way East’s football history.

The 31-16 win over the Bulldogs also added to what has always been an astonishing rate of success by the Griffins.

IHSA historians Kev Varney and Tom Sikorski have compiled the program records for every Illinois High School football program and ordered them by program winning percentage.

One of the qualifiers for inclusion on the list: a program must compete in a minimum of 250 contests to be placed on the program winning percentage list. Friday night’s victory allowed Lincoln-Way East to reach that threshold.

And with that, Lincoln-Way East made its debut on the list at the absolute top of the heap. The Griffins have compiled a shockingly good .832 winning percentage (208-42) in their program history that began in 2001. The Griffins have made the postseason field in every season that playoffs have been contested.

That easily put them into the top spot, surpassing previous frontrunner East St. Louis and its .784 winning percentage (810-209-36) collected from the years of 1925 until the current season.

Rounding out the top five programs in Illinois are Chicago Mount Carmel (782-252-31, .748), Maine South (454-155-4, .743) and Rochester (217-84, .720).

Powering through

The Plainfield North football team has been looking for a signature nonconference victory for several seasons.

They got one on Friday, besting perennial power Naperville Central 19-9. And information came to light after the contest that made the big win an even more impressive accomplishment.

Nearly 40 members of the Tigers program experienced symptoms of food poisoning after a team meal, and Friday’s run-up to the Naperville Central contest was — to put it mildly — uncomfortable for those afflicted.

The Tigers hydrated relentlessly and battled through the symptoms as best they could, but coach Anthony Imbordino admitted he didn’t think the outlook looked very promising for his crew as they waited as long as they could before sending his team through its pregame paces. Imbordino actually attempted to get the opposition to move the game to Saturday in order to give his team a few more hours to try to get back to fighting shape.

“We tried to move it to Saturday,” Imbordino said. “I was like, if I was in their situation I’d want to play on Friday, and that’s what we did. We brought them in pretty late to get reps and stuff and hydrated them. But they did a nice job, and they were zoned in.”

In the end, only a few rostered players were unable to participate in the contest.

“I felt like we had had a good week heading into it, and this was a big game for our program,” Imbordino said. “I was feeling good about it, and then that happened, and I was doing pretty good until about 5 p.m. Then I had a thought that it wasn’t going to go well. We didn’t look very good heading out there, but our kids really responded.”

Close call

Joliet Catholic survived a close call in Week 2, edging out IC Catholic 23-22.

That hasn’t happened much for the Hilltoppers, who ran their winning streak to 22 games with the victory. It is now the state’s longest active winning streak.

“It’s good to have games like this. We’ll learn a lot more from a game like that than we did last week (49-14 win at Waterford, Wis.). You get better in games like this,” Joliet Catholic coach Jake Jaworski said. “You’re always looking forward to a win, but even if we came out on the wrong side tonight, we’d be a better football team because of a game like this.”

BEven though Jaworski was ultimately happy his squad was able to prevail, he hopes his team learned a valuable lesson about putting together a more consistent four-quarter effort.

“I kinda challenged them at halftime. Things weren’t necessarily going our way [trailing 14-7]. They’re a very good team and were the root of some of our problems, but we were also shooting ourself in the foot a little bit,” Jaworski said. “With the group we have and replacing 16 starters, they needed a game like this.

“Hopefully, where we’re at as a program, we’re in reload mode instead of rebuild. We’re two games in. We’ve got to get a lot better.”