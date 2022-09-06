BCR Football Notebook: BV’s Mason Goossens making up for ‘worst decision’

Last year, Mason Goossens said he made the “worst decision” of his life.

He decided not to play football.

Goossens regretted it and decided to come back to the Bureau Valley football team this fall.

“I played football ever since fifth grade with those guys and I love the game,” Goossens said. “The worst decision I ever made was not playing last year. I love playing the game with those guys. It’s just something different that you can’t get anywhere else.”

Goossens is making up for lost time.

The senior has rushed for 192 yards and has scored all five of the Storm’s touchdowns this season.

“It feels pretty good to start off like that, but without blockers and our linemen, none of it would have happened, so much thanks and gratefulness to them,” Goossens said.

On Friday, Goossens rushed for 73 yards and scored all three of Bureau Valley’s TDs in a 20-14 comeback win over Sherrard, including the game winner with 2:49 left.

“The goals I have for myself are to work harder each and every day no matter the day,” Goossens said. “And for the team to keep our heads up even when we’re facing adversity like (Friday) night. We showed we can do it. Now, we just have to keep that mentality for the rest of the season.”

Bureau Valley coach Mat Pistole said he wished the Storm could have had Goossens last season, but said he’s happy to have him back this fall.

“Mason is such a great kid,” Pistole said. “He works his butt off and does everything the right way. He has been a good leader and has done everything we’ve asked. We couldn’t ask for more. He has matured a ton since his sophomore year.

“He has been a difference maker for us so far and I think he is just scratching the surface of his talent. I’m excited to see him develop this year.”

A big kick for the Tigers

Carlos Benavidez came over from the Princeton soccer team to kick for the Tigers’ football team this fall. He has been a big kick for the Tigers, converting both field goals attempts, including a 32-yarder in Thursday’s 60-20 win over Orion, and has nine extra points through the first two games.

He especially impressed his new teammates by making an interception against Orion.

Tigers assistant coach Patrick Smith joked that he wished he could take credit for teaching him that, “but I can’t.”

Head coach Ryan Pearson said Benavidez has been a welcome addition.

“So glad Carlos decided to come out this year. Works his tail off and is a great character kid. He continues to get better each and every day,” Pearson said.

Benavidez’s brother, Steven, made the same move from soccer to become the kicker for the Tigers last year, scoring 53 points.

Interception gang

Benavidez’s interception was one of four interceptions the Tigers had against Orion.

Also getting in on the fun were Noah LaPorte, who had a 50-yard interception return, and Teegan Davis and sophomore Will Lott with one each.

In the season opener, Brady Byers returned an interception for a Pick 6, giving the Tigers five interceptions through the first two weeks.

‘Pretty much dominated’

Ryan Migliorini is a four-year starter on the offensive line for St. Bede and he’s also one of the team’s captains.

He showed why Friday.

Migliorini, the left tackle, helped pave the way for the Bruins to rack up 470 yards and 41 points in a win over Erie-Prophetstown.

“He pretty much dominated the guy over him,” St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said. “He had a sophomore (Garrett Connelly) playing his first varsity game next to him at left guard and he really helped him a ton.”

First win comes quicker

In 2012, Randy Tieman took over as Hall coach following a 1-8 season by the Red Devils in 2011.

It took until Week 8 for Tieman to earn his first victory when Hall defeated Kewanee 48-18.

He didn’t have to wait as long in his second stint.

This fall, Tieman once again took over as Hall coach following a 1-8 season.

Tieman needed just two weeks to get his first win as the Red Devils beat Monmouth-Roseville 34-24.