NewsTribune Football Notebook: BV’s Mason Goossens making up for ‘worst decision’

Last year, Mason Goossens said he made the “worst decision” of his life.

He decided not to play football.

Goossens regretted it and decided to come back to the Bureau Valley football team this fall.

“I played football ever since fifth grade with those guys and I love the game,” Goossens said. “The worst decision I ever made was not playing last year. I love playing the game with those guys. It’s just something different that you can’t get anywhere else.”

Goossens is making up for lost time.

The senior has rushed for 192 yards and has scored all five of the Storm’s touchdowns this season.

“It feels pretty good to start off like that, but without blockers and our linemen, none of it would have happened, so much thanks and gratefulness to them,” Goossens said.

On Friday, Goossens rushed for 73 yards and scored all three of Bureau Valley’s TDs in a 20-14 comeback win over Sherrard, including the game winner with 2:49 left.

“The goals I have for myself are to work harder each and every day no matter the day,” Goossens said. “And for the team to keep our heads up even when we’re facing adversity like (Friday) night. We showed we can do it. Now, we just have to keep that mentality for the rest of the season.”

Bureau Valley coach Mat Pistole said he wished the Storm could have had Goossens last season, but said he’s happy to have him back this fall.

“Mason is such a great kid,” Pistole said. “He works his butt off and does everything the right way. He has been a good leader and has done everything we’ve asked. We couldn’t ask for more. He has matured a ton since his sophomore year.

“He has been a difference maker for us so far and I think he is just scratching the surface of his talent. I’m excited to see him develop this year.

‘Pretty much dominated’

Ryan Migliorini is a four-year starter on the offensive line for St. Bede and he’s also one of the team’s captains.

He showed why Friday.

Sophomore Garrett Connelly was playing his first varsity game at left guard, and Migliorini, the Bruins’ left tackle, helped him in the trenches.

Migliorini helped pave the way for the Bruins to rack up 470 yards and 41 points in a win over Erie-Prophetstown.

“He pretty much dominated the guy over him,” St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said. “He had a sophomore playing his first varsity game next to him at left guard and he really helped him a ton.”

Making an impact in his debut

Senior Connor Lorden, an all-state wrestler, decided to come out for La Salle-Peru this fall, and he made his presence known Friday at Metamora after missing the season opener.

Lorden finished with five tackles with four tackles for loss against the Redbirds.

“I really saw the aggressiveness he has,” L-P coach Jose Medina said. “He gets after it. He’s a big man and he’s quick and agile. He had a couple tackles for loss. I know he’s still looking for a sack. He’ll get one eventually. We’re really excited to see what he can do the next couple weeks.”

High octane offenses

Princeton and Amboy co-op have proved to have high-powered offenses this season.

After scoring 41 points in the opener, the Tigers kicked their scoring up a notch in Week 2 as they scored 24 points in the first quarter and 43 in the first half en route to a 60-20 victory over Orion.

The Clippers also got their offense going in high gear in Week 2.

Amboy scored 28 points in a win over two-time defending eight-man state champion Polo in the season opener.

In Week 2, the Clippers racked up 52 points in the first half en route to a 68-14 win over River Ridge.

Quarterback Tucker Lindenmeyer completed all four of his passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns while running for 54 yards and a TD.

First win comes quicker

In 2012, Randy Tieman took over as Hall coach following a 1-8 season by the Red Devils in 2011.

It took until Week 8 for Tieman to earn his first victory when Hall defeated Kewanee 48-18.

Tieman didn’t have to wait as long in his second stint.

This fall, Tieman once again took over as Hall coach following a 1-8 season.

Tieman needed just two weeks to get his first win as the Red Devils beat Monmouth-Roseville 34-24.

Another close one

For the second year in a row, La Salle-Peru played a one-score game against Metamora.

Last fall, the Redbirds pulled out a 14-7 victory over the Cavaliers at Howard Fellows Stadium in the first regular season meeting between the programs.

On Friday at Malone Field in Metamora, the Redbirds beat L-P 16-8.

Not another close one

Before Friday, the last five meetings between St. Bede and Erie-Prophetstown had been decided by three points or less, including three one-point games.

On Friday, the game was once again tight with the Bruins holding a 27-20 lead midway through the third quarter before they scored two more touchdowns to pull away for a 41-20 win.