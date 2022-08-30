Sterling’s Willman eager to take on NIU in front of family, friends

When Cooper Willman was in high school, he often thought about playing at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

During the recruiting process, Willman was in contact with Northern Illinois University, and was interested in playing for the Huskies in college.

In the end, Willman ended up continuing his career a little farther from home at Eastern Illinois University. But on Thursday, he’ll end up playing at Huskie Stadium anyway.

The former Sterling standout and 2019 SVM Player of the Year returns to the area this week as the Panthers visit NIU for their season opener in DeKalb.

“It’s super cool. When I started my recruiting, NIU was on my list. When the time came and I committed to Eastern, I didn’t know we were going to play NIU,” Willman said Saturday over the phone from Charleston after EIU practice ended. “I went down south three-and-a-half hours, and it’s funny because now the game at NIU is closer than my home games for my parents.

“It’s cool to go back home; I’ve had a couple of coaches and a few other people text me and say they’ll see me after the game, and it’s cool to go back closer to home and play against a team I’ve been familiar with all my life. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Indeed, a large contingent of family, friends and acquaintances from Sterling will make the trek DeKalb on Thursday to provide Willman with his own personal cheering section. He said that having so many people there to watch him won’t be the only motivation when he steps onto Brigham Field.

“When I was doing my recruiting, NIU said I was on their list, and to wait and see if guys don’t commit to them, they’d have a spot for me,” Willman said. “They ended up not having a spot, so I committed to Eastern, but now that we’re playing, I want to go out there and show them what they missed out on.”

Willman was a dual-threat quarterback in high school, amassing more than 2,000 total yards his senior season in leading the Golden Warriors to the Western Big 6 title in their first season in the league.

At EIU, Willman is a wide receiver who has worked his way up the depth chart as he heads into his third season in Charleston. Technically he’s still a sophomore eligibility-wise, since his first freshman season was the 2020 COVID season and didn’t count toward his eligibility.

He played in all 11 games last year, earning two starts at the end of the season, and finished the year with 11 catches for 108 yards; he also had six punt returns for 32 yards, and two kickoff returns for 48 yards.

He started his career as a special teamer in 2020, when the Panthers played only six games due to the pandemic.

“It was a great process last year. There’s always competition on the field, and it started in fall camp. The starter had some bumps and bruises, and I worked my way into the second spot and got some reps with the first team,” Willman said. “When a couple of guys went down during the season I got my opportunity, and I wanted to make the most of it. Once I did that, I continued to get reps, and that left me in a really good spot. I started two games at the end of the season, and I’m super excited to see what I can do this season.”

Sterling alum Cooper Willman looks over a playbook with an Eastern Illinois assistant during their game last season at Dayton. (Photo courtesy of Eastern Illinois Athletics)

Once he worked his way up to a starting role, Willman’s approach changed slightly. He’s still working hard to keep earning that spot, but he also realized that once he earned significant playing time, it was time to take the next step in his evolution as a college football player.

“My mindset is to master the playbook, learn every position so I know if the coaches need me to play here, I can do it, or if they need to play this other position, I know I can play there too,” Willman said. “It’s also about helping the younger guys; every room – receivers, quarterbacks, defensive backs – needs a leader, a guy who can push the younger guys to get the max out of their potential, and I feel like I can be one of those guys. I’m going to go out and work hard, perfect my craft and elevate my game, and bring the other guys behind me.”

That mastering of the style, scheme and playbook has been helped along by a new coaching staff at EIU. Adam Cushing resigned after last season, finishing his three-year stint in Charleston with a 3-26 record. The Panthers were 1-10 last year – their second consecutive 1-win season – and everyone involved in the program knew a change was needed.

EIU replaced Cushing with a 1995 alum, Chris Wilkerson, who served as an assistant coach for Bob Spoo after his playing days were over. Wilkerson coached special teams, linebackers, defensive linemen, and even served as defensive coordinator under Spoo from 1995-2001, then left to serve as an assistant at San Jose State and Dartmouth before taking over as head coach at the University of Chicago in 2014, where he went 51-27 and had seven winning records in eight seasons.

The change has been a boon to Willman, who says the offense the Panthers are running under Wilkerson has a very familiar feel for him.

“The last offense we ran in high school was almost identical to this one: spread out and take shots in the passing game, but also run the ball efficiently. That helps me mentally, because I’m used to this kind of offense,” he said. “Things will click for me, and I’ll see a play and think, ‘That looks familiar.’ It’s always good for me to know what the quarterback is thinking, since I was a quarterback for so long, so I’ll go back and ask the quarterback what he saw and pick his mind. That helps me out at receiver to know that he wants to get the ball out in space, and if I know what he’s thinking, that he’s reading this guy to throw it to a receiver in this spot, I can get there and make a play for the team.”

Willman has also stepped up his leadership role for EIU. With several players leaving the program because of the coaching change, he and his fellow Panthers who stayed in Charleston have taken a much stronger ownership of the program.

“A lot of guys ended up leaving us after last year, to try and find better spots. The guys that did stay, we had the same insight that it was still our team, and even with new coaches and new guys and a lot of new faces, it was up to us to continue to build the tradition and culture that we want,” Willman said. “I think these coaches came in and did a phenomenal job of setting that foundation, the one we needed to build from, and we’ve got the guys in here to do the work, that are going to work hard and get the job done.”

Thursday night is the first test for the new EIU regime, the first step in rebuilding a program that Willman fell in love with from his first official visit in January 2020. While he had other schools on his list, he says there was no doubt in his mind that Charleston was where he belonged – and he’s excited to help lead the Panthers to more success, starting this fall.

“In my senior year, I was looking to find a place that I fit in. I narrowed the list slowly, and how far the schools were from home was a big part. There were some places I liked, but they were 5, 6, 7 hours away. Eastern was my first visit, and when I came here and saw the campus on my official visit in January – I had a couple of gameday visits earlier – I talked to the coaches and saw the facilities and it had everything,” Willman recalled. “We were driving home and I said, ‘I think this is the place I want to be.’ I had two more visits, and my parents asked me if I was sure I wanted to commit right then, and I said I wanted to commit now. I don’t regret it at all. Eastern is the perfect place for me, and I love it here.

“We’re looking for a very successful season, We have the guys to do it, and it’s all about finding ourselves and doing what we need to do. Our coaches always say that only the Panthers beat the Panthers, not the other team being better than us. If we play our game, we’re efficient and we execute, I think we’ll have a successful year.”