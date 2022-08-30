NewsTribune Football Notebook: L-P had players step up in opening win

La Salle-Peru was without several starters and key players in Friday’s season opener.

Defensive end Connor Lorden, nose tackle Warren Mrowicki and linebacker Nolan Glynn, who all were expected starters, were not available Friday. Linebacker Kaden Burkiewicz also couldn’t play.

The Cavaliers managed to overcome those absences to beat United Township 31-21.

“We were trying to piece it together and get some guys in there who haven’t really played much,” L-P coach Jose Medina said. “Some kids stepped up and did some good things.”

Medina expects to get some players back for this week’s game at Metamora.

“We should be a little bit more full strength,” Medina said.

Carrying the load

St. Bede quarterback John Brady provided the bulk of the offense for the Bruins in their 28-14 win over Sherrard.

Brady racked up 343 of St. Bede’s 353 offensive yards, which accounted for 95.6% of the Bruins’ yards.

Brady ran for 221 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 122 yards.

He ranks second in the area in rushing and third in passing.

Being good guests

On Saturday morning, Villa Grove coach Heath Wilson tweeted that a school custodian told him, “Never in 20 some years have I ever had a team bring their own broom and clean up after themselves. I walked in the locker room and was in shock. All I had to do was shut lights off. It was spotless.”

Bureau Valley coach Mat Pistole said the Storm do bring a couple brooms on road trips and have the team captains and seniors clean up the locker room.

“We’re never too big to do the little things, leave things better than you found it and be good people,” Pistole said.

Running the Wildcat

When Mac Resetich was a freshman he started at quarterback under Randy Tieman.

As a sophomore and junior under Nick Guerrini, Resetich was at running back.

With Tieman back leading the program, Resetich returned to quarterback in Friday’s season opener at Orion, as the Red Devils ran the Wildcat.

Resetich scored a rushing touchdown and also returned a kickoff for a score in Hall’s 28-12 loss.

“That was the plan all summer,” Tieman said of using the Wildcat with Resetich. “He is our best athlete, and I feel that if the ball is in his hands, he will make good decisions. It is like having an extra running back in the backfield. It gives him a view to see where the hole is and where he can go.”

Mendota looking to ‘get better’ during bye week

After losing 54-34 to Erie-Prophetstown in the season opener, Mendota will focus on improving this week, as the Trojans don’t have a game because of Riverdale canceling its varsity season.

“We will get better at our skills and grow from our experience – good and bad – from Week 1,” Mendota coach Keegan Hill said. “We will use Friday as an additional work day mentally and physically.”

Hill said he plans to scout Week 3 opponent Bureau Valley in person.

Metamora game ended because of fight

L-P’s Week 2 opponent, Metamora, does not have a full game under its belt.

The Redbirds’s season opener against Peoria was stopped with 8:05 left in the second quarter when a fight broke out in the stands at Peoria Stadium.

Initial social media reports indicated there were gun shots, but the popping sounds were later reported to be a police officer banging a baton on the bleachers to break up the fight.

The Metamora administration and coaching staff elected to forfeit rather than resume the game.

The Redbirds were trailing 34-16 at the time the game ended.