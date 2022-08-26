Rockridge’s Sam Graves put family first, returns as head coach

Sam Graves was the head coach for the Rockridge Rockets football team for six years from 2013-18.

The Rockets had a highly successful run with six straight playoff appearances, two outright and one shared Three Rivers Conference Rock Division championships and an overall 48-18 (.727) record.

The Rockets advanced to the second round of the playoffs five times and made the quarterfinals in 2014, falling to eventual 2A state champ Eastland-Pearl City to finish 10-2.

Then Graves elected to put family over football. With his daughters, Hannah and Neva, getting into high school with their busy sports schedules and activities, Graves elected to step down as head coach after the 2018 season.

“I resigned so I could make sure they came first with their sports, etc,” he said.

Graves, 42, took a full year off from football, but couldn’t stay away. He rejoined the program a year later as offensive coordinator under head coach Jeff Henry, who succeeded Steve Disler after the Rockets went 4-5 in 2019. Henry had been offensive line coach for Graves.

This year, Graves and Henry have flipped roles with Graves back as head coach and Henry back as an assistant.

The Rockets host Princeton in Friday’s 2022 season opener for a Three Rivers Conference crossover.

Graves’ wife, Daphne, who is in her second year as the Rockridge athletic director, said the coach needed to get back to the sidelines.

“After having a year off and pacing in the crowd, we all decided he needed to be back at it,” she said. “He’s too good of a coach and knows the game too well to not be able to be out on the field.

“Sam and I talked to both of our girls. They both agreed they wanted him to coach again.”

The Graves family is very active in sports with the junior Hannah and sophomore Neva, both playing on the girls golf team, which is coached by their mother. Hannah was meet medalist in the Rockets’ meet Wednesday.

Hannah also plays softball for the Rockets’ defending state champions.

“We are very fortunate to have grandparents who are very active in our girls’ lives,” Daphne said. “Hannah’s 16 and Neva will be in December, so that helps as well (being able to drive).

“We are a very busy family, but we love our girls are involved in sports. We take every opportunity we can to bond as a family and sports is one way we do.”

Matchup with Princeton

Graves knows the Rockets will have their hands full with the Tigers, who are reloading after a 3A quarterfinal run and their fourth straight Three Rivers East (Mississippi) championship. The Tigers were ranked sixth in the AP Preseason Poll and 24th in MaxPreps.

He said they will “more than likely be the best team we face in our conference.”

“They are a team that has size and athletes all over the field. They will out-size us up front and have more numbers in the program,” Graves said.

“Their quarterback (the Davis kid) is a D1 talent. Not a lot of small schools see that. He is a game changer for sure. They have some good physical running backs who also have speed. Also have some great speed at wide receiver.

“It’s one of those games where we have to play perfect and not have negative plays like turnovers or penalties.”

The Tigers won last year’s game at Princeton 48-7.