Rock Falls has young roster, but still brings back plenty of experience

While the Rock Falls football team might be young this season, there’s a lot more experience than you’d think.

With only seven seniors on the roster this fall, you’d normally expect there to be a dearth of veterans who have seen significant playing time.

But that’s not the case at all, because there are plenty of juniors and sophomores who have been through the battles before.

“We’ve got some younger kids, a good chunk of sophomores starting in this program that have a year of varsity experience underneath them, so those guys need to take a step forward,” coach Kevin Parker said. “And then we’ll rely on our old reliable seniors, guys that have been here four years under me, so those are kids that should be blossoming and leading this team. So we’ve got a mix of kids that there’s a lot of expectations on.”

The lineman group is dominated by guys who got plenty of reps as sophomores and freshmen last year. Junior Jonathon Hicks and sophomores Hunter Gale, Jacob Hosler and Isreal Alvarado are all back in the fold and will be looked to as leaders despite their youth.

“Our young guys, getting the chance to play, getting them all in the weight room has been big,” Gale said. “All us younger guys, we’ve all been in the weight room all winter long, just grinding it out, and we’re coming back hungry this year. We’re out here searching for wins, and that’s all we hope for.”

As a freshman last fall, Gale was thrown into the mix immediately, despite having never played organized football before. At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, he’s the biggest guy on the roster this season, and he said the mental aspect was the toughest part to grasp last season.

“Last year for me, it was my first year ever playing football, and getting thrown in at varsity – I almost thought it was going to happen because of my size – we just had to get our minds right for it,” he said. “We had to be mentally prepared to play as varsity, because playing under those lights is a whole different feeling. Playing varsity as a freshman, or even a sophomore, is something special.”

Sophomore running back/linebacker Kelly Hicks was in the same boat, and he says his approach to his sophomore season is completely different after seeing some playing time as a freshman.

“It’s a really big confidence boost, knowing that you’ve been here for a year longer and everyone knows you a little bit more. You’re actually a part of the family already,” he said. “The seniors last year, they really helped me with that [adjustment], and them leaving is a real big difference. But the seniors this year, I think they’re going to do a really good job helping the freshmen coming up, too.”

Gale also pointed to his past experience as making a world of difference when it comes to playing fast and understanding the nuances of the game.

“This year, I know what I’m doing, and I’m feeling a lot more confident,” he said. “It’s a lot less overthinking what we’re doing with our steps and our whole technique. It’s a lot different, and we can start letting loose a little bit more, start getting a little bit more comfortable. It’s a lot better feeling once you get to know what you’re doing out there.

“All of our younger guys on the line, and all our younger guys at skill positions, we’re going to be looking pretty good this season after having played a lot as freshmen.”

Jonathon Hicks has seen a lot of growth from the players in his brother’s class, and said almost every one of the second-year sophomores who will be relied upon this fall has shown maturation and flashed ability during summer camps and preseason practices.

“Hunter has taken a step forward, and he’s just trying to get it down, because it’s only his second year of football and he got thrown into varsity right away. Same with Hosler, just working hard and learning,” Jonathon Hicks said. “Kelly has always played up with me, so he kind of knows what it’s like. And [quarterback] Easton [Canales] has gotten a lot better, gotten everything down and he’s reading plays really well. They seem a lot more comfortable to start this year.”

Kelly Hicks agreed with his older brother that there have been a lot of signs that the Rockets are moving in the right direction, and the young players are figuring out how to get the job done at the varsity level.

“It’s been really good this offseason,” he said. “We have a lot more confidence as a group, and doing the right thing has definitely been a big key for us. I feel like the coaches have done really good with the program, and I think we’re actually going to do really good this year.”

The guys who have been around the program much longer agree with the youngsters’ assessments about the different feel around the program this summer.

And that’s a big reason why the players have been talking all offseason about changing the culture of Rock Falls football.

“I’ve seen a lot more teamwork, and a lot more numbers are jumping up now to play. It’s just small things that are changing the program every single year,” senior lineman James Schmitt said. “Just the feel of it is a lot better than what it used to be.”